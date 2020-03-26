The Cleveland Jewish News has compiled a list of organizations and businesses that are creating online content due to the stay-at-home order in Ohio. If you are offering a video class, email the information to Staff Reporter McKenna Corson at mcorson@cjn.org and put “Video Class” in the subject line.
Thursday, March 26
B’nai Jeshurun morning, afternoon services
B’nai Jeshurun afternoon service will be accessible through livestream, Zoom or phone call 6 p.m. March 26. Zoom meeting ID: #200 230 834. Visit bit.ly/3dBnMgW for the livestream portal and phone number options.
Park Synagogue morning, evening services
Park Synagogue morning minyan will be accessible through Zoom 7:30 a.m. March 26. Evening minyan will be accessible through Zoom 6 p.m. March 26. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom links.
JCC of Greater Columbus virtual fitness class
A Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus instructor will lead a virtual partner workout accessible through Facebook Live 9 a.m. March 26. Visit bit.ly/2UzDCjo to access to the video, where it will be posted upon going live.
Mandel JCC virtual fitness class
A Mandel Jewish Community Center instructor will lead a virtual power circuit class accessible through Facebook Live 9:30 a.m. March 26. Visit bit.ly/3brmUJA to access to the video, where it will be posted following it going live.
The Open Dor Academy with Rabbi Scott Roland
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Rabbi Scott Roland will guide children through the congregation’s Shabbat morning children’s program, T.O.D.A, accessible through Zoom 9:30 a.m. March 26. Contact Roland through email at rabbi@shaareytivkvah.org for the Zoom password. Visit the congregation’s Facebook page at facebook.com/shaareytikvah for Zoom links.
Metroparks virtual classroom at Zoo, Emerald Necklace
The Cleveland Metroparks will host a virtual classroom weekdays at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, where viewers can join its biologists and learn about caring for the zoo’s animals accessible through Facebook Live 11 a.m. March 26. Visit bit.ly/2wCLZCF to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live. Cleveland Metroparks naturalists will then lead an exploration of the Emerald Necklace for signs of spring and teach about the forest floor and animals weekdays accessible through Facebook Live 1 p.m. March 26. Visit bit.ly/33KXh4b to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live.
Mandel JCC virtual fitness class
Mandel Jewish Community Center instructors will lead a virtual pilates mat class accessible through Facebook Live 11 a.m. March 26. Visit bit.ly/3brmUJA to access the video, where it will be posted following it going live.
Lunchtime Conversation with Rabbi Shana Nyer
Temple Suburban-Kol Ami Rabbi Shana Nyer will guide discussions focusing on methods to learn alone and with fellow members accessible through Zoom noon March 26. Visit suburbantemple.org for the Zoom link.
Lunch & Learn with Rabbi Stephen Weiss
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation Rabbi Stephen Weiss will lead a weekly exploration of ethical and ritual issues through the lens of conservative Jewish law by studying responsa from the law committee of the Rabbinical Assembly accessible through Zoom noon to 1 p.m. March 26. Zoom meeting ID: 388-326-341; password: Halakhah.
JCC of Greater Columbus virtual knitting class
A Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus instructor will lead a virtual knitting club accessible through Facebook Live 1 p.m.. March 26. Visit bit.ly/2UzDCjo to access the video, where it will be posted upon going live.
‘Defining America: The History of Theater in the U.S.’ online course
Case Western Reserve University associate professor of theater Jeffrey Ullom will instruct an online course “Defining America: The History of Theater in the U.S.” accessible through Zoom 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Thursdays through April 30. The course is $61 for members and $72 for nonmembers. Visit bit.ly/33I1BB0 to access the course.
JCC of Greater Columbus ‘Squats and Tots’
The Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus instructor Lindsay will lead a virtual “Squats and Tots” class accessible through Facebook Live 3 p.m. March 26. Visit bit.ly/2UzDCjo to access the video, where it will be posted upon going live.
Live challah demo
Mandel JCC’s Nancy Zimmerman will demonstrate how to make rainbow challah, a six-braid, a special round and what she prepares for Shabbat accessible on Facebook Live 3 p.m. March 26. Visit bit.ly/3brmUJA to access the video, where it will be posted following it going live.
JCC of Greater Columbus Virtual HIIT Workout
A Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus instructor will lead a virtual high-intensity interval training workout accessible through Facebook Live 3 p.m.. March 26. Visit bit.ly/2UzDCjo to access the video, where it will be posted upon going live.
Pajama Neshama with Rabbi Scott Roland
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Rabbi Scott Roland will present a virtual story time and bedtime Shema accessible through Zoom at 7 p.m. March 26. Contact Roiland through email at rabbi@shaareytivkvah.org for the Zoom password. Visit the congregation’s Facebook page at bit.ly/2UFPlga for the Zoom link.
Trivia Night with ATID
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation and ATID will be hosting trivia apart of its 20-30-year-olds programming accessible through Zoom 7 p.m. March 26. Check bnaijeshurun.org/online_learning for the Zoom meeting ID.
Passover in the Age of Corona
Jewish Family Experience Rabbi Sruly and Ruchi Koval will present a class about Passover during COVID-19 for adults and teens accessible through Zoom 7:30 p.m. March 26. Visit bit.ly/3al3d67 to access the Zoom link.
Ramah sings with Rick Recht
The National Ramah Commission will put on a concert with Rick Recht, a touring Jewish musician, accessible through Facebook Live 8 to 9 p.m. March 26. Visit bit.ly/2Uz8hNQ to access the concert.
Friday, March 27
B’nai Jeshurun morning, evening services
B’nai Jeshurun morning minyan will be accessible through livestream, Zoom or telephone call 7:15 a.m. March 27. Zoom meeting ID: 413 413 630. Evening service will be accessible through livestream, Zoom or phone call 6 p.m. March 27. Zoom meeting ID: 200 230 834. Visit bit.ly/3dBnMgW for the livestream portal and phone number options.
Park Synagogue morning, evening services
Park Synagogue morning minyan will be accessible through Zoom 7:30 a.m. March 27. Evening family Shabbat services will be accessible through Zoom 6 p.m. March 27. Visit parksynagogue.org for the Zoom links.
Mandel JCC virtual fitness class
A Mandel Jewish Community Center instructor will lead a virtual insanity class accessible through Facebook Live 7:30 a.m. March 27. Visit bit.ly/3brmUJA to access to the video, where it will be posted following it going live.
JCC of Greater Columbus Virtual Yoga
A The Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus instructor will lead a virtual yoga class accessible through Facebook Live 9 a.m. March 27. Visit bit.ly/2UzDCjo to access the video, where it will be posted upon going live.
Mandel JCC virtual fitness class
A Mandel Jewish Community Center instructor will lead a virtual yoga class accessible through Facebook Live 9:30 a.m. March 27. Visit bit.ly/3brmUJA to access to the video, where it will be posted following it going live.
Kosher Fitness Workout with Rabbi Michael Ungar
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation Rabbi Michael Ungar will guide a workout 10 to 11 a.m. March 23 to March 27. Participate in the workout by requesting to join the “Kosher-Fitness” Facebook group.
The How & Why of Jewish Ritual with Cantor Aaron Shifman
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation Cantor Aaron Shifman will discuss Jewish ritual, including kaddish, mikvah, talit and tzzizit, brit milah, Shabbat and Havdalah accessible through Zoom 10 to 11 a.m. March 27. Zoom meeting ID: 524-068-297.
JCC of Greater Columbus Virtual Tot Shabbat
The Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus Cantor Moses will lead a virtual tot Shabbat accessible through Facebook Live 10 a.m. March 27. Visit bit.ly/2UzDCjo to access the video, where it will be posted upon going live.
Virtual Kinder Shabbat
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation will celebrate a virtual family-friendly Shabbat weekly with songs performed by “Mr. Chuck” and prayers with the clergy 10:30 a.m. March 27. The festivities can be accessed on Facebook Live at “Mishpachot - B’nai Jeshurun Young Families” or the livestream at bit.ly/2UebTpi.
‘The World of Virgil’s Aeneid: The Archaeology of Augustan Rome and Imperial Propaganda’ online lecture
Case Western Reserve University’s Siegal Lifelong Learning assistant director of faculty and alumni engagement Karen Laurence will present an online lecture on “The World of Virgil’s Aeneid: The Archaeology of Augustan Rome and Imperial Propaganda” accessible through Zoom 10:30 a.m. to noon March 27. The lecture is free to members and $5 for nonmembers. Visit bit.ly/3dupwby to access the lecture.
Cleveland Metroparks virtual classroom at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Emerald Necklace
The Cleveland Metroparks will host a virtual classroom weekdays at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo where viewers can join its biologists and learn about caring for the zoo’s animals accessible through Facebook Live 11 a.m. March 27. Visit bit.ly/2wCLZCF to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live. Cleveland Metroparks naturalists will then lead an exploration of the Emerald Necklace for signs of spring and teach about the forest floor and animals weekdays accessible through Facebook Live 1 p.m. March 27. Visit bit.ly/33KXh4b to access the live video, where videos will be posted following going live.
Story time with Rabbi Shana Nyer
Suburban Temple-Kol Ami Rabbi Shana Nyer will read stories accessible through Zoom 11 a.m. March 27. Visit suburbantemple.org for the Zoom link.
Jesse Jukebox live virtual concert
Cleveland singer Jesse Jukebox will be hosting a virtual concert accessible through Facebook Live 11 a.m. March 27. Visit /bit.ly/3al7DKe to access the video, where it will be posted upon going live.
Come Learn Torah Trope with Rabbi Josh Foster
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation Rabbi Josh Foster will teach the melodies of the Torah cantillation notes accessible through Zoom 2 to 3 p.m. March 27. Zoom meeting ID: 642 708 239.
JCC of Greater Columbus Virtual Mat Pilates
A Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus instructor will lead a virtual mat pilates class accessible through Facebook Live 5 p.m. March 27. Visit bit.ly/2UzDCjo to access the video, where it will be posted upon going live.
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah evening service
Congregation Shaarey Tikvah Kabbalat Shabbat led by Rabbi Scott Roland will be accessible through Zoom or phone call 8:30 p.m. March 27. Visit shaareytikvah.org for Zoom meeting ID and phone number.
Suburban Temple-Kol Ami Shabbat service
Suburban Temple-Kol Ami Shabbat service will be accessible through Zoom or Facebook Live 6 p.m. March 27. The Facebook Live is accessible through bit.ly/33PRni3. Visit suburbantemple.org for the Zoom link.
Temple Emanu El Shabbat evening service
Temple Emanu El Shabbat evening service will be accessible through livestream, Zoom and Facebook Live 6:15 p.m. March 27. Zoom meeting ID: 927-553-7702. The Facebook Live is accessible through bit.ly/2wzJS2z. Visit teecleve.org for the livestream portal.
Congregation Torat Emet to hold online services, classes
Congregation Torat Emet in Bexley will hold services and classes accessible through Zoom. At 7:25 a.m. March 27, Shacharit can be found on Zoom at bit.ly/3dxKbf8.
City Club of Cleveland to host virtual forum
The City Club of Cleveland’s virtual forum, “How Cuyahoga County is Responding to the Coronavirus Crisis,” will be at 12:30 p.m. March 27 at bit.ly/2UiT8kI. Featuring Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish, the forum will provide updates on how the county is responding to the current pandemic. If you can’t tune in online, you can listen on 90.3 FM.