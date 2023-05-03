The Heights Libraries have partnered with The Cleveland Area Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, Dementia Friends Ohio, the Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging, Dementia Friendly Ohio and ESOP (Empowering and Strengthening Ohio’s People) to offer a week of programs addressing the impact of Alzheimer’s Disease and other dementia conditions. All programs are free and will run from May 15 to May 20 at the Lee Road library branch, 2345 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights.
May 15
1 p.m. - “An afternoon with Dr. Peter Whitehouse”
Whitehouse will discuss his fields of expertise – cognitive and brain health, integrated health care, intergenerational learning, interprofessional practice, deep bioethics, organizational aesthetics, narrative epistemology, transmedia performance arts and play.
May 16
1 p.m. - “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body Alzheimer’s”
Attendees will learn about incorporating diet, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement into healthy aging.
2 p.m. - “Dementia Friends”
Attendees will raise awareness and increase understanding of dementia.
May 17
1 p.m. - “Dementia Friendly Communities Book Talk with Anne Basting and Susan McFadden”
Anne Basting and Susan McFadden will discuss their collaborations and individual books:
“Creative Care: A Revolutionary Approach to Dementia and Elder Care” by Anne Basting; and Susan McFadden’s “Dementia-Friendly Communities: Why We Need Them and How We Can Create Them.”
May 18
1 p.m. - “Arts and Imagination Fuel the Mind with the Farrell Foundation”
Attendees will gain an understanding of how the arts can enhance the socialization of those affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia.
May 19
1 p.m. - “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia”
Attendees will get information about detection, causes, risk factors, stages of the disease and more. The program is presented by the Alzheimer’s Association, Cleveland Area Chapter.
May 20
Noon - “Know Your Housing Options”
Elizabeth Sanchez, homeownership manager at Empowering and Strengthening Ohio’s People, will offer information and resources to develop a housing continuum of care plan.
1 p.m. - “Gerontology Society of America KAER Toolkit Presentation”
KAER Toolkit is intended to support primary care teams in implementing a comprehensive approach to initiating conversations about brain health, detecting and diagnosing dementia, and providing individuals with community-based supports. It includes practical approaches, educational resources, and validated clinical tools that teams can integrate into their workflow.
2 p.m. - “Why Is It So Hard to Ask for and Accept Help?”
Lauri Scharf, care consultant and master trainer at Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging, will speak on the importance of getting help and building a family support system for those affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia.
3 p.m. - “Goal Setting and Budgeting”
Aisha Ibrahaim, financial empowerment coach at Empowering and Strengthening Ohio’s People, will talk about setting financial goals, establishing and building savings, increasing income and reducing expenses.
4:30 p.m. - “Alive Inside” documentary
The programming will end with a showing of “Alive Inside,” a documentary by Michael Rossato-Bennett. The showing will take place at Dobama Theatre at 2340 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights.
