Ori Akrish’s passion for the Cleveland Kids’ Book Bank led him to the next chapter in his life – executive director of the nonprofit organization that works to foster literacy and a love of reading by providing free books to children.
Akrish began his role Oct. 10, replacing board member Ron Soeder, who had been serving as interim executive director since the departure of Thea DeRosa Cerra in July.
“I believe that reading is so vital to success in life,” said Akrish, a member of Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood. “There are so many studies that directly link literacy levels and opportunities for future success. Personally, I understand that not every child needs to be an avid reader, but every child should have access to books and materials if they want them.”
When Akrish, a former teacher, started in education, he said he was disheartened to see the contrast of resources between cities within just a few miles of each other.
“If our goal is tikkun olam, or repairing the world, then it starts with giving everyone, especially our kids, a fair chance to succeed. Kids’ Book Bank literally delivers those resources,” he said.
What attracted Akrish to the book bank was, first and foremost, its mission, he said.
“It’s really hard to argue with ensuring that all children have access to literature/stories from very early childhood and beyond,” Akrish said. “I’ve known about and followed the Cleveland Kids’ Book Bank since its inception, and I have been so impressed with the growth of the organization, the sheer volume of books that have been distributed all over the community, and the many wonderful people involved, including the staff, the board and all the stakeholders. The Cleveland community already really loves and embraces this organization.
“I started teaching and working with children in Sunday schools and after-school programs while I was in college. Even after I graduated, I found so much joy and purpose, that I continued to teach even as I pursued other careers. I specifically really loved teaching Hebrew language and culture. When a child can see their own history within a story, or they have that moment when they connect with the lesson, it’s truly magical. The book bank allows for this ‘magic’ on a large scale and throughout our community and for every culture.”
Akrish will be responsible for overseeing the leadership, community relations, management and operations of the book bank, an organization that has distributed more than 3.5 million free books to children in need since its founding in 2016, according to its website.
He said he will work closely with the board of directors, staff, donors, partner distribution organizations and volunteers to ensure that the organization continues to expand and serve children living in under-resourced communities.
“Most importantly, I hope to keep the positive momentum going,” Akrish said. “I’m fortunate to join an organization that is already so impactful and continues to address the needs of our community, children and residents. We’re really good at getting great and culturally relevant books in the hands of children; I think the next step for us is to find creative ways to get the children and families to open the books, explore, read together and challenge themselves. We’ve already had some early discussions on some fun ideas to motivate and incentivize reading. I want the kids’ book bank to be at the forefront of a community effort to make positive change.”
“We are so excited to have Ori lead the organization into our next chapter,” Judi Kovach, Kids’ Book Bank co-founder and chair, said in a news release. “Our community has been so supportive in propelling the Kids’ Book Bank forward, and we know that Ori’s passion for our mission and innovative thinking will be further inspiration as we work together to share the magic of reading with children throughout our community.”
For the past seven years, Akrish was the executive director of Coach Sam’s Scholars, an after-school program that provides educational support to at-risk children through a combination of literacy, personal development, and health and fitness programs designed to develop the whole child. He has a master’s degree in education with a specialty in organizational leadership from Cleveland State University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science/international affairs from the University of Cincinnati.
Akrish is a first-generation American and a Cleveland resident.
A graduate of Beachwood High School, he lives in Solon with his wife, Karen, and their sons, Josh, 13, and Liam, 8.
Lisa Matkowsky is a freelance journalist.