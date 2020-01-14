Cameron Orlean was appointed board chair of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Young Leadership Division and Abbie Pappas as board vice chair, effective January 2020, according to a news release.
Orlean served as the board vice chair last year. He succeeds his wife, Dayna Orlean, in this role.
YLD connects Jewish young adults, ages 22 to 45, to each other and the community through social, volunteer, leadership and philanthropic activities.
Orlean, 31, is vice president of Orlean Enterprises. He is the chair and a founding member of the Montefiore Associate Board, and a founder of Jewish Big Brother Big Sister Association’s Annual ‘Fore The Kids’ Golf outing. He previously served as YLD campaign co-chair and YLD Ben-Gurion Society co-chair.
Pappas, 31, is an associate at the Cleveland law firm of Singerman, Mills, Desberg and Kauntz Co., L.P.A. She is a member of the steering committee for the Cleveland Partnership Minyan, involved at Green Road Synagogue, and a member of the Montefiore Associate Board. She is an alumna of Federation’s Mandel Symposium, and serves on Federation’s allocations committee and professional advisory council.
“I am passionate about all things Cleveland, so serving in this capacity in a city that I love that has a vibrant Jewish community is an honor,” Orlean stated, according to a news release. “I look forward to continue YLD’s work of developing young leaders, building a more cohesive community, and increasing philanthropic commitment from young adults. Thank you to Dayna, whose commitment to YLD and the Federation is an inspiration to me. It’s going to be a great year!”
YLD also has 12 new members to its board, which has 46 members: Lisa Bolman of Beachwood, Michaela Feinman of Cleveland, Rachel Glickman of Beachwood, Jeff Heller of Solon, Yael Herooty of Beachwood, Kendra Kaplan of Solon, Joe Littman of Cleveland, Sonya Nudel of Solon, Scott Rosenthal of Cleveland, Emmanuel Sanders of Shaker Heights, Sara Scheinbach of Beachwood and Spencer Yasinow of Cleveland.
For more information, contact Leah Markowicz at lmarkowicz@jcfcleve.org or 216-593-2905 or visit jewishcleveland.org/yld.