Jill F. Helfman and Paul J. Singerman will be honored when ORT America Ohio Region holds its fall event Oct. 28 at Beechmont County Club in Orange as it celebrates its 50th Annual Brunch.
Helfman, co-partner in charge of the Cleveland office of Taft Law, and Singerman, chairman of Singerman, Mills, Desberg & Kauntz, will receive the ORT America- Ohio region Jurisprudence Award.
This honor, in its 24th year, is ORT’s highest national award presented to members of the legal community who have established new directions for the enhancement of their profession. As respected attorneys, Helfman and Singerman have demonstrated extraordinary leadership, vision and commitment, improving the quality of life for our citizens, according to a news release.
The evening “50 years of Honoring our ORT Community,” will bring together ORT leaders, supporters and friends to mark the milestone.
Event co-chairs are: Jill G. Okun, Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP, and Kenneth B. Liffman, McCarthy Lebit Crystal & Liffman.
“This year’s event enables us to celebrate the 50th Annual Brunch and the Jurisprudence award recipients together,” said Greg Marcus, ORT Ohio Region president, in the release. “With 2020 events canceled or held virtually due to the pandemic, we are excited to celebrate ORT Ohio in a unique way. Jill Helfman and Paul Singerman have risen to the heights of professional excellence while serving their community and their profession. We are thrilled to honor them for their legal skills, leadership abilities and for their long-standing commitment to the community.”
ORT is a global education network driven by Jewish values and innovation, preparing people and communities for meaningful, self-sufficient futures. The ORT network reaches more than 200,000 people a year in schools, universities, and vocational training programs in more than
Publisher’s note: Greg Marcus is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors, while Kenneth B. Liffman and Paul J. Sinerman are members of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Board of Directors.