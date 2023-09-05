ORT America-Ohio Region’s will honor Scott Simon of Pepper Pike with the 2023 Maimonides Award for outstanding community service at its 52nd annual brunch Oct. 29 at Beechmont Country Club at 29600 Chagrin Blvd. in Orange.
Simon is president of North Pointe Realty, a Cleveland-based commercial real estate firm, and founder of Scare Your Soul, a global courage and happiness movement. He serves as the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s overseas connections committee chair and is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.
Shawna L. Rosner will be honored with the Robert Sill Leadership Award, providing her the opportunity to travel to an ORT school and gain a deeper understanding and passion for the organization’s work around the globe. Rosner, who is the director of legal solutions group at Direct Recruiters, Inc., serves on the ORT Ohio board and co-chairs its jurisprudence event.
For more information, contact Alyssa Giterman, Ohio Region director, at 216-464-3022 or agiterman@ortamerica.org.