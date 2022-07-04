The ORT 2022 Jurisprudence Awards was attended by 100 people as the event returned in person June 23 at The Union Club in Cleveland to honor Heidi B. Friedman, a partner at Thompson Hine LLP, and Jeffrey J. Wild, a firm administrative partner and chief strategy officer at Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP.
The event was co-chaired by Jill G. Okun, a partner at Porter Wright Morris & Arther LLP, and Kenneth B. Liffman, president of McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co., LPA. It honors legal professionals who are making a difference in their profession and community.
Liffman, who is a member of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Board of Directors, started the jurisprudence award event 25 years ago and was honored with the award in 2012. The ORT Jurisprudence Award recipients are chosen by a nominating committee that thoroughly reviews numerous lawyers.
For the last two years the event took place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic and this was the first time the event was fully in person since 2019.
Publisher’s note: Ken Liffman is a member of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Board of Directors.