The 2023 ORT Jurisprudence Awards June 28 at the Union Club will honor Patricia Shlonsky and Taras “Terry” Szmagala, Jr. for their commitment and contributions to the legal and general community.
Shlonsky is partner-in-charge and group leader of the employee benefits practice and tax practice at Ulmer & Berne LLP in Cleveland and Szmagala is the executive vice president and chief legal officer at Eaton in Beachwood.
“The nominating committee unanimously felt that Patricia Shlonsky and Taras Szmagala were great honorees for this year’s event as they epitomize the qualities that the committee looks for in attorneys to honor from the Cleveland legal community,” event co-chair Shawna Rosner told the Cleveland Jewish News June 19.
Rosner, a Solon resident who attends Solon Chabad, is co-chairing the event for the first time with Kenneth Liffman and Jill G. Okun. She said the nominating committee meets each year to determine who to award with the Jurisprudence award.
“We examine the list of past honorees and look for new honorees who exemplify not only commitment to the legal profession, but also are leaders in communal work in Cleveland and beyond,” she said.
Along with her professional affiliations, Shlonsky serves on community boards for the Cuyahoga County Public Library, The City Club of Cleveland, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio, Bellefaire JCB and United for Libraries. She has also held leadership roles at Business Volunteers Unlimited, The Center for Community Solutions and Dress for Success Cleveland.
Szmagala has held leadership roles in community organizations, including currently serving on the boards of the United Way of Greater Cleveland, University Circle, Inc. and St. Ignatius High School.
“We’re honoring two very deserving attorneys in the Cleveland community, and we are excited about who is introducing those honorees this year,” Rosner said. “They are Chris Ronayne, Cuyahoga County Executive, and Tracy Strobel,” executive director at the Cuyahoga County Public Library.
The event returned in person last year, The activities will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with appetizers and networking, followed by a brief program on ORT, then the award presentation with speeches from those introducing the honorees as well as the honorees, and concluding with a dessert reception.
“The Jurisprudence Award was established in 1996 and has since honored over 45 attorneys and jurists in Cleveland,” Rosner said. “This event has gained recognition as one of the largest gathering of attorneys in Cleveland year after year. It has organically become a wonderful opportunity to network with fellow attorneys and other members of the community who attend. Having this event in person facilitates the networking which is something that just can’t happen if it’s a virtual event.”
Publisher’s note: Kenneth Liffman is a member of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Board of Directors.