Orthodox Jewish men use "social distancing" as they pray outside the Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters, Friday, March 20, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York, before leaders of six major organizations in their faith released a joint statement urging worshippers to "avoid, to the maximum extent feasible, any outside interactions" to help stop the coronavirus pandemic. Orthodox Jewish leaders mounted their show of unity to underscore to a wide swath of congregants the importance of behavioral changes that amount to a massive upheaval in their faith communities.