Orthodox rabbis navigate different ways, dates to hold Yizkor

In the wake of COVID-19, at least two Northeast Ohio Orthodox rabbis decided to hold Yizkor, the formal memorial service traditionally offered during the final day of Passover, during intermediate days of Passover.
Rabbi Noah Leavitt, who leads Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue in Lyndhurst, said he made the decision to hold the full Yizkor service during morning services April 13. He was joined by the chazan at Oheb Zedek, David Seltzer.
“We did a virtual communal Yizkor this morning, and I know that we had many of my congregants (participated) and others will be doing a private Yizkor at home on the eighth day (April 16),” Leavitt said.
The full service usually contains readings from Psalms and a set of communal prayers for those who have died. It also includes prayers to remember family members and friends. The word Yizkor is translated as “May G-d remember.”
While many Orthodox rabbis are using virtual technology to broadcast services on weekdays, Jewish observance precludes the use of technology on Shabbat and first and final days of festivals, effectively canceling all services scheduled for those days.
“I and our chazan were in the sanctuary, and the people logged on through Zoom,” Leavitt said, estimating there were 25 to 30 people in virtual attendance.
“Having an experience of being with others and connecting with others and sharing an emotional space with others is very important,” he said. “That’s why we decided to hold Yizkor during Hol Hamoed,” the intermediate days of Passover.
Leavitt spoke of the difficulty conducting a virtual service presents.
“It’s a challenge to talk at a computer, even if you see someone’s face,” Leavitt said. “You feel a connection, but you also very much feel a distance, and that’s challenging.”
Rabbi Shmuli Friedman at Waxman Chabad Center in Beachwood and Rabbi Areyah Kaltmann of Chabad Columbus in New Albany both offered a DIY Yizkor classes over Zoom April 14. Kaltmann also asked worshipers to share with him names to recite during the Yizkor service he was planning to hold alone on the last day Passover.
Rabbi Benjamin Blau made a slightly different decision regarding Yizkor at Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood.
On April 12, Blau said he made a brief introduction and then a congregant read the communal prayers for those who perished in the Holocaust, in the state of Israel and those who have died in the congregation, as well as an additional prayer for those who have perished of COVID-19.
“There’s no way to do those communal ones by yourself. And therefore, we came together as a community and had someone lead those prayers and … we added a special one for those who have passed from the coronavirus,” he said. “It was somber and solemn, and straight to the point.”
He said the new prayer took the form of the traditional El Malei Rachamim memorial prayer for individuals, and in substitution for the name added in Hebrew “to those who passed from the illness of COVID-19.”
He said members will read the prayers for their family members privately on April 16.
Blau is first vice president of the Rabbinical Council of America, the umbrella group of about 1,000 Orthodox rabbis. He said since the pandemic reached the United States, the council has held a series of telephone calls with Hershel Schachter, rosh yeshiva or dean at Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary, part of Yeshiva University in New York City, who recommended private prayers be done privately, but the communal ones be done communally.
“He wrote a response which we sent out to our membership, so it’s been amazing, It’s been unbelievable. He’s done an incredible job of being accessible, first and foremost, and combining a wonderful understanding of the reality of the situation with halachic integrity,” Blau said, referring to respect for Jewish law. “And that’s so tricky. We try to walk that line all the time.”
Blau said there were between 60 and 70 people on the Zoom call in which the service was held.
“It was very meaningful for us to come together,” he said. “One of the things I’m trying to do is maintain our regular routine in the irregular lifestyle we’re living. … I’m trying very, very hard to do that.”