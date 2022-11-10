As he visits Jewish communities across the country, Orthodox Union President Mark (Moishe) Bane made a stop in Cleveland over the Nov. 4 weekend to learn about the community and bring ideas to and from other communities.
During his stay, he visited schools and synagogues, speaking at Green Road Synagogue and Young Israel of Greater Cleveland, both in Beachwood, to meet with the Jewish community. In an exclusive interview with the Cleveland Jewish News Nov. 4, Bane discussed some of the issues he has been focused on during his six years as president, particularly religious growth through child and adult Jewish education and community involvement.
While travel took an 18-month pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bane said as president he has been to about 35 communities around North America. Following Cleveland, he plans to serve as scholar-in-resident in Charleston, S.C., on Nov. 19, and continue his speeches in Montreal on Nov. 26.
“All the trips have a basic duality to them,” he said. “One, is for us as a national institution to learn the communities. ... By visiting the communities, No. 1, you see what are the needs of the Jewish community around the country. But equally important is to learn what people are doing that is valuable for others to know of, and to be able to replicate things that communities are doing successfully in other parts of the country.”
Bane said he has previously been to Cleveland, first in 1974 while in camp, and frequently in the 1980s as a restructuring lawyer when LTV, a steel and aerospace company, was headquartered here. While he has not been back much since then, he spoke about how impressive the Jewish community in Cleveland is, especially with programs such as Bikur Cholim.
“Cleveland has extensively, very impressively, a system to provide food for families who have family members in the hospital and are in severe situations,” Bane said. “That’s an incredible communal service that’s being provided that reflects an enormous sensitivity from one person to another.”
He explained how valuable an institution like Bikur Cholim and the services it provides is to the community, but also for the individuals who volunteer for or receive those services.
“When you have volunteers who are doing things for other people, they’re not only providing a fundamental service, the technical service, they’re also creating a sense of bondship that is almost more valuable than the actual service being provided,” he said. “... The recipients are benefiting from more than just a service they’re receiving.”
Bane added that just as prayer and learning religious texts makes a person holier, so to does doing benevolence for others. Also important to religious growth is lifelong learning, beginning with childhood lessons learned at home, formal Jewish education in school and at camps, and continuing to learn as an adult.
“When we encourage people’s growth, it’s first and foremost education, but also engagement and making sure that you feel part of the larger Jewish community – that you’re contributing to the larger Jewish community, that your identity is part of the Jewish community,” he said.
Dr. Louis Malcmacher, president of the board of Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights, attended a meeting with young adult leaders and told the CJN Nov. 8 that Bane’s message was well received and focused on developing young leadership and leveraging the resources the Orthodox Union has to offer.
The Orthodox Union is most known for its kosher certification agency, recognized by the OU on packages, and its youth group, National Conference of Synagogue Youth.
“He was very impressed with the Cleveland Jewish community because we are a very well-organized and well-developed city when it comes to the Jewish community,” said Malcmacher, a resident of University Heights and member of Young Israel of Greater Cleveland and Zichron Asher Zelig. “He could not believe – and this is something that really sets Cleveland apart that you would like to see go across America – is how well the Orthodox community is integrated into the general Jewish community, specifically through (the Jewish Federation of Cleveland) and its activity.”
He added that Bane was here to listen and learn from Cleveland to bring new projects to the Orthodox Union.
“He came to Cleveland to listen and get ideas for new projects that the OU, the Orthodox Union, can leverage, and I think Bikur Cholim was certainly one of those because we have one of the most well-established Bikur Cholim here,” Malcmacher said. “So, I think he was here more to learn, to learn what we do well and again leverage that with the Orthodox Union and see how you can expand it to the cities across the nation. And I think he was greatly impressed by how well-developed our Jewish community is.”