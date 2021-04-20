The Orthodox Union, the umbrella organization for American Orthodox Jewry, is partnering with synagogues to get members to come back to synagogue as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
The OU will offer grants of up to $5,000 designed to support congregations who create innovative programs and services that will invigorate synagogues and stimulate congregants to re-embrace synagogue life.
One of the most profound ways the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the Jewish community over the past year was the initial closure of and the subsequent limitations on synagogues, according to a news release about the grants. Now, as more congregants have been vaccinated and individual state regulations on indoor public gatherings have eased, the Orthodox Union, is launching a new $100,000 challenge grant. The grant is designed to support congregations who create innovative programs and services that will invigorate synagogues and stimulate congregants to re-embrace synagogue life.
Grants of up to $5,000 will be awarded to the programs selected and will be administered through the OU’s department of synagogue initiatives. To apply, visit ou.org/grant21/. Applications are due April 30 and awards will be announced on May 14.
“With the pandemic keeping so many community members away from their synagogues, it is imperative that we think together as a community to re-imagine the synagogue experience in a way that excites and motivates members to return,” OU President Moishe Bane said in the release. “It is important to focus on engaging all segments of our community, including youth, women and seniors who have had even fewer outlets over the course of the pandemic to re-engage in synagogue life.”
The OU hopes to partner with communities to remind community members of the many vital aspects of Jewish life that only happen in a synagogue community.
“We are looking to spur thoughtful conversations within synagogues as to how to restore and enhance their vibrancy and remind our communities’ members of the many spiritual, educational, communal, and social dimensions of our synagogues,” Rabbi Moshe Hauer, OU executive vice president, said in the release. “The synagogue is the halachic and historic hub of Jewish life and this program is designed to highlight that.”
Rabbi Adir Posy, OU synagogue initiatives director, said in the release, “Beyond the awarding of grants itself, our goal with this program is to create a repository of ideas and share them as broadly as possible so that the broader Jewish community can benefit from the wisdom and creative ideas of others. We are trying to spur innovation and make everyone the beneficiaries of these innovative ideas.”