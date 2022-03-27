The Mt. Sinai Health Foundation appointed Rachel Oscar as program officer and she will begin her role in late April, according to a news release.
“We are fortunate to have someone with Rachel’s background join our program staff,” said Mitchell Balk, Mt. Sinai Health Foundation president, in the release. “With Rachel’s appointment, Mt. Sinai is doubling down on its commitment to pursuing health equity through convening, advocacy and strategic grantmaking. Rachel’s track record in racial equity reflects the Foundation’s continued movement upstream to address the causes of health disparities that disproportionately burden Black people and other people of color. With Rachel’s unique skills, the Foundation will be even better positioned to support our region’s health and human services agencies in ensuring all Clevelanders have the opportunity to be as healthy as they can be.”
Oscar is a native Clevelander and graduate of Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike and Shaker Heights High School. She then earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Kenyon College in Gambier and a master’s degree in urban planning and development from the Maxine Goodman Levin College of Urban Affairs at Cleveland State University.
She grew up at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike and in 2018 co-created Ad HaKol, the Racial Equity Passover Seder, which brings together Jewish Clevelanders and Black Glenville residents to observe the Jewish holiday marking freedom from slavery, according to the release.
In her previous role as director of programming and community engagement with the Campus District, Inc. Community Development Organization in Cleveland, she increased collaboration, built relationships and advanced neighbor-identified goals to build a stronger connection between institutional and residential members of the Campus District, the release said.
Oscar’s appointment and the expansion of Mt. Sinai program staff is part of an expanded strategic approach beyond grantmaking approved by Mt. Sinai directors in January 2020, to improve population health in Greater Cleveland, the release said.
Oscar will work with Daniel Cohn, Mt. Sinai vice president of strategy, and Adam Nation, program officer, to support the Foundation’s strategic agenda related to primary prevention, population health and health policy.
The Foundation, located in Cleveland, aims to assist the area’s organizations and leaders in improving the health and well-being of the Jewish and general communities now and for generations to come.