A 22-year-old Ohio State University graduate died May 30 following protests in Columbus, according to television station WCMH.
The woman was identified on Instagram as Sarah Grossman, who was among protesters showing support for George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis when white former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes on May 25.
This led to protests across the state and the country, including in Columbus.
Grossman was in a group sprayed by a chemical agent, according to reports. She may have had respiratory issues, according to social media posts.
She died at Sycamore Medical Center in Kettering, near Dayton.
The city of Columbus posted on Twitter it had seen social media reports of a young woman passing away as the result of being sprayed during a protest in Columbus, but it had no reports of EMTs being dispatched to the scene.
Grossman worked at Stauf’s Coffee Roasters, which posted a statement on Facebook signed by the Stauf’s and Cup o’ Joe family:
“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the death of one of our own today, Sarah Grossman. Her ability to make anyone feel comfortable, coworkers and patrons alike, kept our stores warm. At Stauf’s, Sarah was known for her devotion to keeping the workplace green by implementing environmentally-friendly practices on and off the clock. Outside of the store, she fought even harder for issues she cared about, including the Rainforest Alliance, and the Black Lives Matter movement. As a peaceful protestor this weekend, she stood up to end police brutality and was tear gassed as a result. Her death came in the aftermath, but her legacy stands even stronger. Stauf’s is working diligently on plans to honor her and the other peaceful organizers risking their lives in pursuit of justice. May Sarah’s memory ring through the streets of Columbus and give her fellow fighters reason to push on.
"Stauf’s is proud to have known such a brave individual.”