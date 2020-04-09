In completing its review of giving by the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, The Ohio State University disclosed $336,000 in donations and pledges from Epstein and the J. Epstein Foundation.
In response, Ohio State will contribute $336,000 to the Ohio Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Initiative, the university said in an April 9 news release.
All the donations were made to the Wexner Center for the Arts at least two decades ago.
Leslie H. Wexner, the L Brands chairman and CEO who stepped down in February, was a client of Epstein’s more than 10 years ago.
Epstein was first convicted in 2008 of soliciting a teenage girl to prostitution, for which he served 13 months in prison. He was charged with sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy by federal prosecutors in New York City in 2019, for which he was jailed awaiting trial. He allegedly was involved in sex trafficking dozens of minors in New York and Florida between 2002 and 2005. He died in jail Aug. 10, 2019.
The review conducted by national accounting firm EY, formerly Ernst & Young, found the donations included a 1990 gift of $1,000 to the Wexner Center’s Membership Fund, which was disclosed in July.
The review included fundraising documentation dating back to before 1980 and Ohio State real estate, treasury and investment records. It found gifts of $260,000 of were received from the J. Epstein Foundation from 1990 to 1997.
An additional document noted a potential total of $335,000 in gifts, but the review could not confirm receipt of the additional $75,000 pledged. The university decided to make a donation to the human trafficking initiative in the larger amount either received or pledged, including the $1,000 membership fund gift.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in a news release he was grateful for the contribution to the Human Trafficking Initiative.
“I am grateful for Ohio State’s contribution toward my office’s Human Trafficking Initiative, as the fight against human trafficking is multifaceted and everyone has a role to play,” Yost said in the release. “Through our initiative, we are working to eradicate labor and sex trafficking by building awareness, empowering Ohioans to act in their communities, strengthening victims services and ensuring that traffickers and johns are brought to justice. As part of those efforts, we are forming partnerships to help fund the initiative, execute its mission and spread our message: ‘Don’t buy sex in Ohio.’”
The funds to be contributed by the university will not use restricted donor funds, tuition or tax dollars, according to OSU.
The university also released public records associated with the review.
In July 2019, the university also reported a 2007 $2.5 million gift from the COUQ Foundation, Inc., of which Epstein was a director and officer. The review found that gift, which supported a renovation of the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, was from the Wexner Children’s Trust and the Leslie H. Wexner Charitable Fund – not Epstein.
EY also searched real estate, investments and purchasing transactions, and found Ohio State had not engaged in real estate, investments or purchasing transactions with Epstein or known affiliated entities.
Wexner said in an August 2019 letter Epstein “misappropriated vast sums of money” from him and his family. Wexner also said although Epstein “vehemently denied” the initial allegations against him in Florida, by early fall 2007 “it was agreed that he should step back from the management of our personal finances.” It was in that process the misappropriation of funds was discovered, according to Wexner, and he immediately severed ties with Epstein.
Wexner has previously been a member of OSU’s board of trustees, and his wife, Abigail, is currently vice chair.