As the Israeli Knesset passed the first measure of its judicial overhaul plan July 24, concerns continue for the country’s ongoing unrest and what the future holds.
The opposition members boycotted the vote out in the hall as the amendment to Basic Law: The Judiciary passed the Knesset 64-0, which will prevent Supreme Court judges from striking down government decisions on the basis of “unreasonableness,” The Associated Press reported.
Ori Yehudai, the Saul and Sonia Schottenstein Chair in Israel Studies and associate professor in the department of history at The Ohio State University in Columbus, was on a bus in Israel to join demonstrations in Jerusalem when the vote passed.
“It’s one portion, but it’s a very negative development in the process because it’s the first step in the judicial overhaul – it’s the first time that the coalition was actually able to pass legislation in the context of this judicial overhaul,” Yehudai told the Cleveland Jewish News. “The new law will place limitations on the ability of the court to review government decisions, which means that it weakens Israeli democracy.”
He described the worry and anger felt by protesters, but also the power of people coming together. The demonstrations have persisted for over six months since the coalition announced its judicial overhaul plans, which were put on pause in March due to the push back.
“People who are feeling great anxiety and fear and frustration and anger, they come together, and they see that they’re not alone, and they find a way to express their anger,” he said of the demonstrations. “So, there’s also a sense of hope in participating in those demonstrations. But I certainly felt a sense of anger and frustration and fear of the future.”
While many opposed to the plans have continued to take to the streets, Yehudai said protesters have faced confrontations as well as violence from police and government supporters. This continued in the evening following the vote as the demonstrations blocked roads.
While Yehudai has concerns over the political direction and the social tensions of the state of Israel, he said “The protest is a very positive development. I think it shows the people are involved and Israel has a powerful civil society.”
He also expressed concerns for Israeli democracy, which he said “is already tarnished by its occupation of the Palestinians, but the judicial overhaul will make it even more difficult to protect human and minority rights and fight against the occupation.”
He also called for those who support Israel and democracy to make their voices heard.
“I think it’s important to hear voices in the American Jewish community opposing the government and supporting the protest movement against the government,” Yehudai said.
Several Jewish organizations have released statements following the vote, mostly expressing concern over the divisions and calling for both sides to engage in conversations toward a compromise.
The Jewish Federations of North America, led by president and CEO Eric Fingerhut, a former Cleveland and Columbus resident, shared a statement critical of the vote and urged leaders to work together toward a compromise.
“The Jewish Federations of North America are deeply pained over the growing polarization we have witnessed in Israeli society as a result of the judicial reform process,” it reads. “We are also extremely disappointed that the leaders of the coalition moved ahead with a major element of the reforms without a process of consensus, despite the serious disagreements across Israeli society and the efforts of President (Isaac) Herzog to arrive at a compromise.”
The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations chair Harriet P. Schleifer and CEO William Daroff, a former Shaker Heights resident, issued a statement referencing Herzog’s address to Congress July 19, in which he called the ongoing debate “heated and painful.”
The statement said, “Indeed, the vote today in the Knesset was ‘heated and painful,’ raising concerns and questions throughout Israel and the diaspora. We must remember the dangers that discord and division can pose to the Jewish people. We call on Israel’s leaders to seek compromise and unity. Responsible political actors must ease tensions that have run dangerously high.”
The American Jewish Committee, led by CEO and former Clevelander Ted Deutch, also expressed disappointment over the passage of the Reasonableness Standard Law amid the divisions.
“Of particular concern to AJC, the continued effort to press forward on judicial reform rather than seeking compromise has sown discord within the Israeli Defense Forces at a time of elevated threats to the Jewish homeland and has strained the vital relationship between Israel and Diaspora Jewry,” the statement reads.
The AJC statement added support for Herzog’s efforts to work toward a compromise and called for the governing coalition to adhere to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s commitment to not include the controversial “override clause” as part of any reform.
Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a former Shaker Heights resident, expressed concern that the vote would create an “extremely difficult and volatile situation in Israel in the weeks and months ahead.”
“This is very much a struggle in a fight, as Israelis see it, over the identity of their country, and when you think about it, 75 years after Israeli independence, not the borders nor the identity of Israel have yet been determined,” he told the CJN. “Seventy-five years after our independence, roughly 1851, neither the borders nor the identity of the United States was determined either, but Israel is sitting on top of a volcano.”
He said 10,000 Israel Defense Forces reservists had threatened not to report for duty if the law passed and the Israeli foreign ministry had lowered the flag to half-mast.
Following the passage of the law, the opposition announced plans to petition the Supreme Court, while demonstrations continued with doctors and labor leaders going on strike, according to the AP.
The concern with the Reasonableness Standard Law, Miller explained, is without a constitution or bicameral legislature, the law takes away an important check on the government.
“The government is the power and the authority – (the) only breaking constraints on governmental power, other than public opinion, is the judiciary,” he said. “And the Reasonableness Standard Law will allow the government, particularly on appointment and dismissal, hiring and firings, and countless other measures, to basically insulate themselves from any kind of review.”
With the Knesset adjourning for summer recess at the end of July, any further legislation will have to wait until the winter session. But, Miller said the fight will continue as demonstrators continue to take to the streets. He added, “In October, two Supreme Court Justices are retiring. I think that’s the next fight.”