Ohio State University in Columbus announced Aug. 24 all students, staff and faculty will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Ohio State President Kristina M. Johnson said in an email to the campus community that students, staff and faculty they must have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 15. For people receiving a two-dose vaccine, both doses must be received by Nov. 15.
The email stated: “Throughout the pandemic, the university has taken measures to help keep our Ohio State community safe and healthy. With Monday’s news that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Ohio State will now require every student, faculty and staff member to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The university is taking this step because vaccines are the safest and most effective form of protection against COVID-19. We are focused on enhancing the health and safety of our community. This step will increase our ability to support our students in continuing their educational experiences as well as help protect our current and the state’s future workforce.
“Scientists have learned a significant amount about the Delta variant, and this research underscores why being vaccinated is critical to combating COVID-19. Studies show that the Delta variant can be orders of magnitude (in one study, 1,000 times) more severe and it affects younger people in higher percentages than the original coronavirus strain. Additionally, vaccinated individuals can transmit the Delta variant – at least for the first few days that they are infected – even if they are not sick themselves. These factors combined mean it is also much more transmissible than the initial strains of COVID-19.
“The good news is that vaccinated individuals, though they can get COVID-19, are less contagious than unvaccinated individuals and they are significantly less likely to be hospitalized or die from the virus. Masks also continue to be an effective tool at combating the spread of COVID-19. That is why we are implementing our vaccine requirement with urgency as well as continuing our protocol to require everyone to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.”
Johnson wrote the vaccination requirement mirrors the Wexner Medical Center’s announcement. More than 73% of the community has had at least one shot already, and this step will further protect us all., she wrote.
For those who have been vaccinated, details about the reporting process will be announced in the coming weeks.
Vaccines can be received with a walk-in appointment today or scheduled at Ohio State’s Columbus campus or at Wexner Medical Center locations around central Ohio.
This is a developing story.