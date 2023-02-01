As the MeshugaNotes, The Ohio State University’s Jewish-interest a cappella group, travels to The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood for a Feb. 12 performance, several Clevelanders look forward to performing close to home.
Three performers, Laura Martel and Kalib Walsh, both of Solon, and Hannah Light of Beachwood, are “Temple kids” of TTTI as they grew up singing in the youth choir and at High Holy Days services as teens. Another performer, Lauren Blaugrund of Solon, won’t be far from her home synagogue of Temple Emanu El in Orange.
“Now the fact that they’re off there in college singing in not just an a cappella choir, but a Jewish a cappella choir, it’s pretty exciting for me to watch them grow up, muscially speaking, and go on to do this,” Cantor Kathryn Wolfe Sebo of TTTI told the Cleveland Jewish News. “It’s a really good thing for me to be able to watch from the sidelines.”
The MeshugaNotes, founded in 1999, is OSU’s oldest co-ed a cappella group and only Jewish-interest a cappella group. Once a semester, the group holds a Shug Shabbat concert for students and families, and every spring embarks on two or three trips outside of Columbus.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sebo said there was a stretch of six to eight years in which the MeshugaNotes performed at The Temple almost every year, and the upcoming performance will mark their return.
During their stay, the MeshugaNotes will also perform Feb. 11 for The Temple’s Shabbaton community and Feb. 12 morning for its Sunday Learners. The Feb. 12 afternoon concert is free and open to the community.
Growing up at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood and joining TTTI in the ninth grade, Martel told the CJN the MeshugaNotes stood out to her as the only Jewish-interest a cappella group on campus.
“I felt a really strong connection to Judaism and I wanted that to intersect with my love for singing and participating in choirs,” she said.
Martel joined the MeshugaNotes as a freshman and has served as treasurer for the past two years. She is a speech and hearing science major with minors in American Sign Language and disability studies set to graduate in May 2024 on her path to becoming a speech pathologist.
During her first year, the group could not travel due to the pandemic and held rehearsals on Zoom, but since then she has enjoyed the opportunity to become closer with the other “Shugs” on trips to Akron and Chicago and looks forward to coming to Cleveland, Cincinnati and possibly Nashville, later this year.
A MeshugaNotes performance includes a mix of traditional Hebrew, pop-style Hebrew, MeshugaNotes classics like the Ohio State alma mater, and American pop songs, she said.
“I like to say that we have a lot of ruach in our group – very, very spirited individuals that are really passionate about singing these songs,” Martel said.
Although she has only been a member of The Temple for seven years, she considers it a second home and recalls her time with the teen leadership in high school.
“It really is very meaningful for me to come back,” Martel said. “I make a point of every time I go back to go to a Shabbat service because it’s my one chance to truly feel so connected to The Temple by actually being there. So, needless to say, it’s extremely meaningful for me to come back and to be able to show all my friends in the congregation – even though most of them are 60 years of age or older – what I’ve been doing over the semester.”
MeshugaNotes 2022-23 roster
Position
Name
Hometown
Synagogue
Year
|President
|Ren (Lauren) Hackley
|Kent
|Jr.
|Co-Music Director
|Marco Rojas
|Asheville, N.C.
|Sr.
|Co-Music Director
|Abby Mehr
|Chicago
|Moriah Congregation, Deerfield, Ill.
|So.
|Treasurer
|Laura Martel
|Solon
|The Temple-Tifereth Israel, Beachwood
|Jr.
|Secretary
|Lauren Blaugrund
|Solon
|Emanu El, Orange
|Sr.
|Social/Publicity chair
|Zachary Sukienik
|Columbus
|Beth Jacob Congregation, Columbus
|Sr.
|Shayna Kling
|Cincinnati
|Adath Israel Congregation, Amberley Village
|Sr.
|Hannah Light
|Beachwood
|The Temple-Tifereth Israel, Beachwood
|Soph.
|Nicolas Xu
|Columbus
|NA
|So.
|Sarah London
|Aurora
|NA
|Fr.
|Kalib Walsh
|Solon
|The Temple-Tifereth Israel, Beachwood
|Fr.
Jake Kamen
Chicago
Congregation B’nai Tikvah, Deerfield, Ill.
Fr.