The 2022-23 MeshugaNotes

The 2022-23 MeshugaNotes, back row from left, Jake Kamen, Nicolas Xu, Zachary Sukienik, Kalib Walsh and Marco Rojas. Middle, Hazel Mori, Shayna Kling, Laura Martel, Lauren Blaugrund and Ren Hackley. Front, Sarah London, Sophie Lockwood and Hannah Light.

As the MeshugaNotes, The Ohio State University’s Jewish-interest a cappella group, travels to The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood for a Feb. 12 performance, several Clevelanders look forward to performing close to home.

Three performers, Laura Martel and Kalib Walsh, both of Solon, and Hannah Light of Beachwood, are “Temple kids” of TTTI as they grew up singing in the youth choir and at High Holy Days services as teens. Another performer, Lauren Blaugrund of Solon, won’t be far from her home synagogue of Temple Emanu El in Orange.

“Now the fact that they’re off there in college singing in not just an a cappella choir, but a Jewish a cappella choir, it’s pretty exciting for me to watch them grow up, muscially speaking, and go on to do this,” Cantor Kathryn Wolfe Sebo of TTTI told the Cleveland Jewish News. “It’s a really good thing for me to be able to watch from the sidelines.”

The MeshugaNotes, founded in 1999, is OSU’s oldest co-ed a cappella group and only Jewish-interest a cappella group. Once a semester, the group holds a Shug Shabbat concert for students and families, and every spring embarks on two or three trips outside of Columbus.

The Meshuganotes sing Carmen Ohio, The Ohio State University's Alma Mater with a little help from 20 years of Meshuganotes Alum!

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sebo said there was a stretch of six to eight years in which the MeshugaNotes performed at The Temple almost every year, and the upcoming performance will mark their return.

The 2022-23 MeshugaNotes sopranos and altos

The 2022-23 MeshugaNotes sopranos and altos: Hannah Light, from left, Sarah London, Shayna Kling, Laura Martel, Lauren Blaugrund, Ren Hackley, Sophie Lockwood and Hazel Mori.

During their stay, the MeshugaNotes will also perform Feb. 11 for The Temple’s Shabbaton community and Feb. 12 morning for its Sunday Learners. The Feb. 12 afternoon concert is free and open to the community.

Growing up at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood and joining TTTI in the ninth grade, Martel told the CJN the MeshugaNotes stood out to her as the only Jewish-interest a cappella group on campus.

“I felt a really strong connection to Judaism and I wanted that to intersect with my love for singing and participating in choirs,” she said.

Martel joined the MeshugaNotes as a freshman and has served as treasurer for the past two years. She is a speech and hearing science major with minors in American Sign Language and disability studies set to graduate in May 2024 on her path to becoming a speech pathologist.

During her first year, the group could not travel due to the pandemic and held rehearsals on Zoom, but since then she has enjoyed the opportunity to become closer with the other “Shugs” on trips to Akron and Chicago and looks forward to coming to Cleveland, Cincinnati and possibly Nashville, later this year.

The 2022-23 MeshugaNotes executive board

The 2022-23 MeshugaNotes executive board: Zachary Sukienik, from left, Marco Rojas, Laura Martel, Ren Hackley and Lauren Blaugrund. Not pictured: Abby Mehr.

A MeshugaNotes performance includes a mix of traditional Hebrew, pop-style Hebrew, MeshugaNotes classics like the Ohio State alma mater, and American pop songs, she said.

“I like to say that we have a lot of ruach in our group – very, very spirited individuals that are really passionate about singing these songs,” Martel said.

Although she has only been a member of The Temple for seven years, she considers it a second home and recalls her time with the teen leadership in high school.

“It really is very meaningful for me to come back,” Martel said. “I make a point of every time I go back to go to a Shabbat service because it’s my one chance to truly feel so connected to The Temple by actually being there. So, needless to say, it’s extremely meaningful for me to come back and to be able to show all my friends in the congregation – even though most of them are 60 years of age or older – what I’ve been doing over the semester.”

MeshugaNotes 2022-23 roster

Position 

Name 

Hometown 

Synagogue 

Year 

President Ren (Lauren) Hackley Kent Jr.
Co-Music Director Marco RojasAsheville, N.C. Sr.
Co-Music DirectorAbby MehrChicagoMoriah Congregation, Deerfield, Ill.So.
TreasurerLaura MartelSolonThe Temple-Tifereth Israel, BeachwoodJr.
SecretaryLauren BlaugrundSolonEmanu El, OrangeSr.
Social/Publicity chairZachary SukienikColumbusBeth Jacob Congregation, ColumbusSr.
 Shayna KlingCincinnati Adath Israel Congregation, Amberley VillageSr.
 Hannah LightBeachwoodThe Temple-Tifereth Israel, BeachwoodSoph.
 Nicolas XuColumbusNASo.
 Sarah LondonAuroraNAFr.
 Kalib WalshSolonThe Temple-Tifereth Israel, BeachwoodFr.
 

Jake Kamen

Chicago

Congregation B’nai Tikvah, Deerfield, Ill.

Fr.

