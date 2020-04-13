David Kalk, a sophomore at The Ohio State University in Columbus and chairman of OSU College Republicans, was elected chairman of the Ohio College Republican Federation on March 28.
Kalk, 20, is a graduate of Solon High School, who celebrated his bar mitzvah at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood.
He first became involved in GOP politics in 2016, working on the campaign of U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati. Since then, he has also worked both on the election of, and the office of Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
“My main involvement has been with Congressman Dave Joyce up here,” the political science major said from his Solon home, adding he is currently working in Joyce’s office.
Kalk said he has been interested in current events, politics and policy, debated during high school and was encouraged to get involved in politics by both teachers and family.
He said his involvement with Portman’s campaign came at “a very exciting time to be involved in politics. So being able to network and learn about politics through that lens made me realize that I wanted to work on advocacy and try and help conservatives get elected.”
Kalk is involved in both Chabad and Hillel at OSU as well as Buckeyes for Israel and Buckeye PAC, which supports Republican candidates for office.
He said his job as chairman of the OSU College Republicans is to focus on electing Republicans to office in the November 2020 election, particularly in Franklin County. In the statewide organization, the job is to deliver Republicans to office across the state.
He was elected to the statewide office via a zoom meeting attended by 50 to 60 people representing colleges and universities across Ohio and unseated the incumbent 21-2.
He did it, he said, by reaching out to students across the state.
“I don’t know necessarily what my career goals are, but I like being involved in helping advance things for the public good.” Kalk said.