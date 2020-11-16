The Ohio State University is encouraging students to go home early for winter break to help de-densify campus populations to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to an emailed letter sent to the university’s families by OSU President Kristina M. Johnson.
Also announced in the letter, the first two weeks of OSU’s spring semester – Jan. 11 to Jan. 22, 2021 – will be virtual. Students are currently expected to move in for the new semester Jan. 18, but depending on future guidance from Gov. Mike DeWine and health experts, OSU could extend the semester’s all-virtual start.
Students are being asked by the university to follow a winter break departure checklist to further disallow the virus’ spread upon their travels home. According to Johnson’s letter, the departure plan is based on knowledge OSU has gained in its testing and monitoring program warning against household transmission as a main spreader of the virus, in addition to large gatherings.
The first part of the checklist is for students to get tested for COVID-19 early this week. Once students receive a negative result and their classes are available online or by hybrid instruction mode, the university encourages both students living on and off campus to return to their permanent residences for the duration of winter break.
Students can schedule their COVID-19 test through the MyChart website, and testing should be completed at least 24 hours before campus departure to ensure results are back in time. For students living off campus, there will be a limited number of walk-up tests available.
Residence halls will stay open until Nov. 25 for students who have in-person laboratories, studio classes or cannot change their plans to return home. Students staying on or off campus through the week of Nov. 23 will need to get tested again that week and self-quarantine until their results are finalized.
The university’s staff is also urged to continue working from home and to continue working toward that class-delivery approach scheduled through Nov. 25.
Also, students who follow the winter departure checklist will be eligible to enter a raffle to win one 2021-22 football season ticket. Eligibility includes students who: (1) receive a negative test and leave campus by Nov. 20 at 8 p.m.; or (2) receive two negative tests before they depart campus if they are staying to complete in-person labs or studio instruction the week of Nov. 23; and 3) do not have a conduct record for violating safe and healthy requirements. About 250 tickets will be given away.