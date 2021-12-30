The Orthodox Union’s Impact Accelerator opened grant applications for projects focused on transforming Jewish community.
Jewish nonprofit and social entrepreneurs who reside in the United States or Canada can apply through Jan. 6.
The Orthodox Union said in a statement that applicants will preferably have one to four years of experience operating their ventures. The application process entails completing an online form, an interview with a selection committee, and a pitch to the program’s boards of directors.
Winners for the grant, which the Orthodox Union described as “Shark Tank, but with a Jewish communal spin” will be announced in the spring. In addition to grants of $10,000 to $15,000 apiece, those who are selected will be paired with “successful professionals” who act as mentors over a 12-month period and get to partner with the Orthodox Union, the nation’s largest umbrella organization for the North American Jewish community.
“The OU Impact Accelerator program gave my organization the tools and knowledge we needed to triple in size,” said Yosef Gillers founder of Grow Torah and winner of the 2018 grant. “I received excellent training in fundraising and pitching. In addition, the chance to practice and receive feedback from veterans, mentors, and peers on how to talk about the work and my goals for the future was an unparalleled opportunity.”
To apply or for more information about applications, visit bit.ly/3z17mtf.