jHUB will honor under-represented Northeast Ohio Jews at an art exhibit at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood beginning from 7 to 9 p.m. March 31. The exhibit will be on display at the JCC during April and then at Cleveland Public Library in May. The online exhibit will premiere on jHUB’s website March 31.
The “Our Stories: Intersectionality in Cleveland’s Jewish Community” free exhibit will explore the stories of 12 individuals and couples and how the convergence of their identities shapes their experiences within and beyond the Cleveland Jewish community. jHUB’s Our Stories developer and consultant, Samia Mansour, interviewed 12 people and couples from various backgrounds to create the exhibit.
At the exhibit premiere, jHUB will unveil the interviewees’ stories alongside their portraits taken by local photographer, McKinley Wiley. The exhibit includes perspectives from Jews who have grappled with gender in Judaism, Jews of Color, people who have converted to Judaism, interfaith families, and more.
Light snacks will be provided. A Q&A session will take place with “Our Stories” participants Elizabeth Oestreicher, Ngozi Williams, Julia Berkman and David Hopkins.
An art exhibit in San Diego, “This is San Diego Jewry,” presented by The Hive at Leichtag Commons inspired Mansour to craft the “Our Stories” exhibit, according to a news release.
The event is free, but registration encouraged at jHUB’s Eventbrite page.