The Grog Shop will host an outdoor “Grog To Go” concert featuring reggae group Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band on June 27, according to a news release from Grog Shop owner Kathy Blackman.
Blackman wrote that since the Grog Shop’s closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she “desperately felt the need to keep the music going in the heights.”
The Grog Shop partnered with Cleveland chef Doug Katz to create the event, which will be held at 7 p.m. at the Diner on Lee Road parking lot in Cleveland Heights. Katz’s new business venture, Chimi, will provide food and nonalcoholic beverages for purchase at the event.
Tickets are available for $160 per parking spot at bit.ly/3d68XBy. There is a six-person limit per spot, and every other parking space will be left unoccupied to comply with social distancing guidelines.
Guests can rent a table and chairs at the venue for $25 or bring their own.