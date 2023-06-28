Park Synagogue recently held a Mitzvah Day on May 19. Over 250 volunteers participated in 25 different projects, including making heart pillows and comfort care bags for cancer patients, packing bag lunches for the homeless, decorating kindness rocks, donating blood, saying thank you to our police and firefighters with cookie trays, sending messages to Israeli and U.S. soldiers, serving meals to those in need, sorting medical supplies and planting flowers. Cheryl Kretch and Stefanie Shein served as co-chairs.
Over 250 volunteer for Park Synagogue’s Mitzvah Day
