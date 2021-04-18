A total of 4,372,202 Ohioans (37.40% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 3,063,097 Ohioans (26.20%) completed the vaccination process as of April 18.
Those latest numbers from the Ohio Department of Health were released the same day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported almost 130 million people 18 or older have received at least one dose of a vaccine, or 50.4% of the total adult population in the United States.
Almost 84 million adults, or about 32.5% of the U.S. population, have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Ohio has had 1,053,175 total cases of COVID-19, the ODH reported April 18.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,076 from April 17 – below the state's 21-day average of 1,979.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 18,991 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported April 16; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 11,559,232. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 3.5%, with a seven-day moving average of 4.4%, according to data from April 16.
The ODH reports 54,897 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,631 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
There are currently 1,293 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of those currently hospitalized, 389 are in the ICU, and 214 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 995,003 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 107,210 of the cases, 6,381 hospitalizations and 2,069 deaths.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, “out of an abundance of caution,” recommended the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine be halted April 13, after six women developed rare blood clotting within six to 13 days after vaccination. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio’s chief medical officer, said the decision should build confidence in the transparency and carefulness by which the vaccination process is being handled nationally.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.