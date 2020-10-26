Ohio has had 198,115 total cases of COVID-19 and 5,206 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Oct. 25.
The number of reported cases increased by 2,309 from Oct. 24. The state had reported a record high 2,858 new cases on Oct. 24. A total of 5,167 new COVID-19 cases were reported Oct. 24-25, the first time the state has had over 5,000 cases reported in one weekend.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 4,188,045. The new daily percent positive cases 5.6%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 5.3%, according to data from Oct. 23. The seven-day moving average of positive cases has been increasing since hitting a low of 2.7% on Sept. 23 and 24.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 41.
The ODH reported zero new deaths Oct. 25 – the third time this month that zero new deaths were reported on a Sunday. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Oct. 25 is 1,338, which is down slightly from 1,347 on Oct. 24.
The ODH reports 18,095 cumulative hospitalizations, and 3,714 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
The ODH reports 158,836 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 20,278 of the cases, 2,739 hospitalizations and 685 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.