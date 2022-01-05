Ohio has had 2,112,824 total cases of COVID-19, an increase of 19,750 cases from Jan. 4 according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Jan. 5.
The state's 21-day average is 14,537.
Due to a high volume of cases being reported in the current surge, not all cases reported in the past 24 hours may have been fully processes and may not appear on the state's coronavirus dashboard.
Ohio has an average of 1,364.7 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the ODH reported Dec. 30.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and is updated twice a week.
Ohio residents account for a total of 29,674 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported Jan. 4; the median age of those who have died is 77.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 38.
As of Jan. 5, the total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 19,658,730. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 19.6%, with a seven-day moving average of 29.0%, according to Jan. 3 data reported by performing labs via ODH's electronic laboratory reporting system.
The ODH reports 98,277 cumulative hospitalizations, and 11,913 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 65.
There are currently 6,457 people hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of Jan. 5 – 1,324 are in the ICU, 877 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,791,681 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 239,466 of the cases, 11,110 hospitalizations and 2,864 deaths.
A total of 7,023,208 Ohioans (60.08% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,458,549 Ohioans (55.25%) completed the vaccination process as of Jan. 5. A total of 2,798,548 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 18 and older, 70.29% (6,404,407) have started the vaccination process, and 65.18% (5,938,534) have completed it. A total of 2,774,755 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 12 and older, 68.17% (6,817,415) have started the vaccination process, and 63.12% (6,312,698) have completed it. A total of 2,798,192 have received additional doses.
Of Ohioans 5 and older, 63.86% (7,023,178) have started the vaccination process, and 58.72% (6,458,542) have completed it. A total of 2,798,548 have received additional doses.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.