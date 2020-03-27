Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said modeling from the Cleveland Clinic shows that within two weeks, the state and its hospitals will be hit hard with COVID-19 cases.
The Clinic presented its modeling to state officials the morning of March 27, ahead of the daily press conference at the Ohio Statehouse on the coronavirus and the state's response.
DeWine said at the press conference that the Clinic's modeling projects the state will hit peak cases in mid-May. A day earlier, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said models projected the state would hit peak cases the first week of May.
Acton said the state is looking at the peak to be in the first two weeks of May. The data change every day, but the peak will come soon and not months from now, she said.
Modeling is a science and an art, and the March 27 projection from the Cleveland Clinic is the best and newest information, DeWine said.
The Clinic said Ohio will need to build up its hospital beds and ICU beds by two to three times what is available today, DeWine said.
"As you can see, we have a long way to go, and that is the stark reality," DeWine said.
The good news, DeWine said, is that hospitals have been planning for this and are ready to move forward and build up capacity.
"In that regard, we are closing up in the planning and moving toward the action," DeWine said.
The state has been divided into eight regions to respond to the pandemic, and each region will submit a final draft of its plan to DeWine by noon March 30.
DeWine said state officials want for every Ohioan to be cared for no matter where they live.
There are two things we have to do simultaneously, DeWine said: social distancing to slow the spread, and build up hospital capacity very quickly.
"We do not have a lot of time," DeWine said.
Acton said, based on the newest modeling, at the peak of the curve, Ohio may have as many as 10,000 new cases a day. A day earlier, models projected Ohio would have 6,000 to 8,000 new cases a day at peak.
There is no health care system in the world that is built to take on this virus, Acton said.
Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr. of the Ohio National Guard will oversee the build up of hospital capacity.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine the press conference by signing House Bill 197 into law.
The emergency legislation approved March 25 by the Ohio General Assembly waives regulations on schools, teachers and students around requirements that formerly had to happen in person; ensures that state and local governments operate, but safely and in full transparency for the public; extends the state income tax deadline to July 15; and extends vote-by-mail for the primary election until April 28, among other provisions.
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman joined the press conference by phone to speak about the $2.2 trillion rescue package that had just passed Congress to help Americans and the economy during the pandemic. President Donald Trump signed the bill later in the day. Portman also thanked the the governor for the state's actions to keep Ohioans safe and healthy.
Ohio now has 1,137 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported March 27. That's an increase of 270 confirmed cases and four deaths since March 26.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 330 of the confirmed cases, 69 hospitalizations and two deaths.
Cuyahoga County Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett said earlier March 27 that health care workers represent 26% of the COVID-19 cases in the county.
The state on March 27 reported the first coronavirus death in Summit County, which has 65 confirmed cases.
The ODH reports 276 individuals have been hospitalized, and 107 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 96 years old. Those who have died range in age from 58 to 93.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.