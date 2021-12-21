Doctors from University Hospitals and Cleveland Clinic spoke at a joint virtual press conference Dec. 21 to plead with residents of Northeast Ohio to get vaccinated for COVID-19, get boosters and to take precautions in public as the hospitals’ ICU beds fill and their staffs experience a surge in demand.

As the omicron variant, which is second in contagion only to measles, was about to overtake the delta variant of COVID-19, hospital staff are experiencing burnout and getting ill themselves, placing the health care systems near collapse.

On Dec. 17, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that 1,050 National Guardsmen would be deployed to hospitals, with most of them deployed in Northeast Ohio, which is experiencing the worst surge of COVID-19 in Ohio.

Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals placed the guardsmen personnel assigned to them at a COVID-19 testing site at the Walker Building, which opened Dec. 21, and was immediately overwhelmed by people seeking tests.

“We need your help now,” Dr. Daniel Simon, president of academic & external affairs and chief scientific officer at University Hospitals, said at the press conference. “What you do now with us will impact how we make it through this pandemic together. Here are the current facts at University Hospitals: Our emergency departments are overcrowded. Our caregivers are working overtime and are exhausted. We have more COVID-positive patients now in our hospitals than ever before. Currently, there are 394 total hospitalized COVID patients in our system: 19% are in the intensive care unit.”

Vaccination and testing

Among precautions, Simon recommended getting a COVID-19 booster shot no later than six months after receiving the first vaccination.

“We know that nationwide, boosting is only about 30%,” he said, adding that immunity has been shown to wane starting in the fifth month. “So if you’re waiting to months seven and eight, it’s too late.”

The Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. Raed Dweik, chairman of its Respiratory Institute, said testing numbers have changed dramatically in recent days.

He said more than 850 people are hospitalized at Cleveland Clinic with COVID-19, and more than a quarter of those patients are in intensive care units.

Of the hospitalized patients, Dweik said 80% are not vaccinated, and of those in the ICU, 90% are not vaccinated.

“On top of all of that, this year unlike last year, we’re seeing also flu and RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) out there and that really is adding to the burden of infections,” Dweik said. “So it’s very important for us to really strive to stay safe, by sticking to the basics of masking, social distancing and getting a vaccine if you have not done so already or a booster if you have been vaccinated.”

As for testing, “Just about two weeks ago, the rate of positive tests for those who have symptoms was about 25%,” Dweik said. “Now that’s double at 50%. Those with no symptoms were testing about 20% positive. Now, we’re at 40%, also double.”

Patients being admitted to Cleveland Clinic for surgery and receiving COVID-19 tests prior to surgery were showing a rate of about 1% positive, Dweik said. “And now it’s approaching 10%, almost 10 times higher.”

Dr. Claudia Hoyen, director of pediatric infection control at UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital and co-director of infection control for University Hospitals, said the omicron variant is expected to overtake the delta variant in Northeast Ohio “shortly after Christmas.”

“The vaccines are doing what they can to keep people not only out of the hospital, but out of the ICUs, not intubated and not suffering fatality from COVID,” Hoyen said. “In terms of our community, it’s really imperative that we do what we can. … Our workers are exhausted. This has been 22 months of this pandemic, and it is taking a toll. We need to know that when we stress the system like this, we’re having to delay procedures. We’re delaying surgeries. That translates to delaying diagnoses. And that can affect people’s outcome.”

COVID-19 in children

Hoyen said hospitalizations among children are rising.

“We are seeing not only the acute effects of COVID, with children needing hospitalization and intensive care, but we are seeing those long-term effects in children, which are also taxing our resources,” she said.

COVID-19, she said, has been associated with stillborn births in a Mississippi study, with stillborn births occurring four times the rate for pregnant people with COVID-19 than healthy people.

ICUS full

Shannon L. Pengel, chief nursing officer at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus, described what it is like to walk through the halls of Cleveland Clinic.

“It’s definitely sobering to walk through our ICUs and see every single bed space filled with a COVID patient that is intubated and on multiple drips,” she said. “Our caregivers are so incredibly dedicated to these patients. It’s heartwarming, actually, to talk with them. As I mentioned, they become kind of part of the family. But obviously there’s an emotional burden that then is placed on our caregivers if things don’t move in the right direction – if those patients pass. So it’s highly emotional.”

Pengel said she also sees inspirational teamwork.

“Sometimes our patients need to be proned, which basically (to) turn them over on their belly so that they can ventilate their lungs in a more efficient manner,” she said. “That takes anywhere from five to six people going into a patient room with full PPE, and safely turning an intubated patient that’s incredibly unstable. To watch this is simply amazing.”

Vaccine hesitancy

Stephanie Harper, a clinical nurse in OB/GYN for UH MacDonald Hospital for Women, said she was initially hesitant to get vaccinated, and then saw the toll COVID-19 took on her patients, who have ended up in the ICU.

“As minorities, we have this mistrust in the medical community, and in medicine, and this kind of felt experimental and kind of took us back to our history,” Harper said. “So I think for me personally, it was a multitude of things that kind of made me hesitant. Ultimately, I saw the patients coming in sicker. I realized we also don’t know the long-term effects of having COVID. So what the data did show for me was that vaccination improved outcomes. And that was important to me. I have two children at home. I didn’t want to come risk anything for them.”

Jewish community message

Simon urged members of the Jewish community to get vaccinated.

“I am Jewish, and I am familiar with pockets of the Orthodox community that have difficulty with vaccination,” Simon said in response to a question from the Cleveland Jewish News. “I should point out, however, that by Jewish law, there is no reason why you shouldn’t be vaccinated. And so, what I would say is it is a matter of education and peer education. And many of my friends who are Orthodox Jews have been vaccinated. They have been boosted. And they have tried to serve as sources of information and personal communication to provide information about vaccination.

“So it’s very frustrating to me,” Simon said. “And it’s frustrating to our caregivers because again, the most effective means of preventing hospitalization, severe disease and ending up in an intensive care unit is vaccination and boosting. And I think one of the most disappointing things is people don’t understand that the mortality rate for COVID when you’re in an intensive care unit and intubated exceeds 30 to 50%.”

Rabbi Alan Joseph, director of development of Lev Miriam Bikur Cholim of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights, told the CJN Dec. 21 that of the COVID-19 cases he is aware of in the Jewish community, most of the patients have been vaccinated, and in some cases have received the booster.

He acknowledged initial reluctance.

“People didn’t know whether it was something they trusted or not,” Joseph said.

In August, Rabbi Boruch Hirschfeld, spiritual leader of Congregation Ahavas Yisroel and rabbinic adviser to Bikur Cholim of Cleveland, along with Dr. Michael Pollack, president of Bikur Cholim, signed a letter urging people to get vaccinated.

“We see the vaccines as one of the strongest deterrents we have to curb the current spike in cases and to reduce hospitalizations and loss of life,” they wrote at the time. “Acting now may also help prevent the development of future variants and additional suffering.”

Testing site overwhelmed

The COVID testing site run by the Ohio National Guard in Cleveland began turning away people three hours after it opened on the morning of Dec. 21, the Associated Press reported.

A long line of vehicles had formed before the testing site opened at 9 a.m. A Cleveland Clinic spokesperson said people not yet in line around noon that day were turned away so testing could be completed by 5 p.m., AP reported.

Testing at the Cleveland Clinic campus site is scheduled to resume the morning of Dec. 22.

Cuyahoga County, which includes Cleveland, has one of the highest COVID-19 rates in the U.S. with 199 cases per 100,000 people, a sharp increase from two weeks ago.

The Ohio Department of Health Dec. 21 reported a state record 12,502 daily COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours.