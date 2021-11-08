The U.S. Department of Commerce presented the 2021 President’s “E” Award for Exports to OverDrive, a leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools worldwide in a ceremony Dec. 5 in Washington, D.C.
OverDrive was chosen for its significant sustained global growth and demonstrated excellence in exporting for at least four years to a wide range of international markets, according to a news release. The award was created in 1961 by executive order of President John F. Kennedy and is the highest recognition any U.S. entity can receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports.
“OverDrive has demonstrated a sustained commitment to export expansion,” Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in the release in announcing the company’s selection. “The ‘E’ Awards committee was very impressed with OverDrive’s documented expansion to more than 80 international markets. The company’s growth in employment attributed to the increase of exports was also particularly notable. OverDrive’s achievements have undoubtedly contributed to national export expansion efforts that support the U.S. economy and create American jobs.”
OverDrive, which is based in Cleveland, brings literature and reading through ebooks, audiobooks and other digital media to a worldwide audience by serving more than 73,000 public, academic and corporate libraries and schools in 88 countries.
“We’re honored to be one of only 17 U.S. companies receiving this prestigious award,” Claudia Weissman, vice president of global libraries and education at OverDrive said in the release. “This award is a testament to the librarians and teachers around the world who work tirelessly to provide access to books and reading in all formats to serve their communities.”
Steve Potash founded OverDrive in 1986 and is president and CEO. In 2015, Rakuten acquired OverDrive and in 2019, KKR acquired OverDrive.