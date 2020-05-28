Opus Gallery in Woodmere closed on May 28 upon the retirement of its owner.
Margarita Shuster opened the gallery in December 1995 and the gallery represented Jewish and Israeli Artists including David Schluss, Isaak Maimon, Michael Rozenvain, Aleksandra, Iren Sheri, Maya Eventov and Alla Tsank. It also represented a number of American, Russian, European and Middle Eastern artists during its 25 years.
Shuster said many of the gallery’s framing customers were members of Cleveland’s Jewish community.