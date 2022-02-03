The Beachwood Police Department arrested two men in possession of two handguns and suspected narcotics Jan. 26 in the north parking lot of Beachwood Place.
Police seized the suspected drugs and weapons as well as $140,420 in connection to suspected drug trafficking, according to a Feb. 3 news release from the city of Beachwood.
“I’m very proud of our police officers and K-9 Kai who proactively and tactically detected the suspicious activity in the parking lot and delivered a direct, decisive response,” Beachwood Police Chief Kate Dolan said in the release. “We are very serious about apprehending perpetrators, and we will continue to aggressively pursue those who break the law.”
The two men involved were from Northeast Ohio and had previous felony convictions which prohibited them by law from carrying firearms, according to the release. Formal charges will be forthcoming pending official lab results from the Cuyahoga County Regional crime lab.
Uniformed and non-uniformed police personnel, as well as the K-9 narcotics team responded and detained the men without incident and the Drug Enforcement Administration is assisting with additional investigative avenues and forfeitures, the release stated.
Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns praised the police department’s efforts in the release, stating “the city is taking an aggressive approach to policing Beachwood Place and working with their security team to make the public feel safe while having an enjoyable shopping experience.”