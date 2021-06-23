Bassem Eid, a Palestinian Jerusalem-based political analyst, human rights advocate and Israeli-Palestinian conflict commentator, will inform Clevelanders on ways they can help Israel and the Palestinians find lasting peace during a lecture series at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike June 25 to June 27.
A part of B’nai Jeshurun’s Dr. Yael R. Cohen Israel Lecture Forum, Eid will speak in four lectures available for in-person and virtual viewing. He will tackle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the recent attacks exchanged between Israel and Hamas and what the future of the conflict could look like, all using his firsthand experience having lived in Jerusalem and now Jericho for a majority of his life.
“I am very happy with the number of events because I am seeking as many people as I can get to listen to my message,” Eid told the Cleveland Jewish News. “... I am quite sure that I am going to shock people by the information that I am providing because such kind of information has never ever been published in any kind of media around the world.”
Eid, who grew up in the Shuafat refugee camp in northern Jerusalem, served as a senior field researcher for B’Tselem, the Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories. He went on to found the Palestinian Human Rights Monitoring Group based in Jerusalem in 1996.
Also in 1996, Eid was arrested by the Palestinian Authority for exposing human rights violations committed by the authority. He was released after 25 hours by President Bill Clinton’s administration.
About seven years ago, he left the human rights group and became a political analyst on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He said he has traveled to over 92 countries spreading his political thoughts and analysis on the conflict.
Eid blamed the media’s depiction and reporting on the conflict, saying it feels like information is either pro-Israel or pro-Palestinians. Instead of urging outsiders to solve the conflict, Eid wants people to provide help to Israelis and Palestinians without interfering directly in the conflict. He asks for those outside of Israeli and the Palestinian territories – like Clevelanders – to put pressure on U.S. representatives to formulate policies to help Israelis and Palestinians reach a solution.
“I am a person who is living in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and I am a person who can provide facts about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” Eid said. “... I believe that my message is going to be very interesting, as I am going to leave a lot of thinking information – how we should act in turn to help the Israelis and the Palestinians reach together a future solution.”
The Israeli American Council is partnering with B’nai Jeshurun on the event.