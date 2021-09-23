About 1,100 people came to Beachwood High School for Pals In Motion 2021 Sept. 19, including about 200 people who took to the track at the football field for a 5k run.
But this was not an average day at the races. InMotion, along with about 100 volunteers, conducted the event to bring awareness to Parkinson’s disease. For the first time in its five-year history, the event was presented by Les Levine’s family, in honor of the longtime Cleveland television and radio sports personality who wrote a weekly column for the Cleveland Jewish News. Levine died Feb. 3 at age 74 following a protracted battle with diabetes and Parkinson’s disease.
“The race was fantastic, the day was fantastic. I feel like Les is shining down on us today,” said Allison Levine, Les’ widow.
The event was on the morning of the Cleveland Browns’ home opener against the Houston Texans. Allison Levine said some family members were heading to FirstEnergy Stadium after the event “which shouldn’t surprise any of your readers. If they knew Les, they’d know he’d probably be there today.” The Browns paid tribute to Levine with a moment of silence and a seat with his name on it in the press box.
People from around the community came to support the cause, both as individuals and as groups. Many of the groups were participating in the 5k in honor or remembrance of their relatives battling Parkinson’s disease.
On top of the race, the field was turned into an obstacle course for children on one side and a makeshift yoga circle on the other side.
Sixty-six teams combined to raise at least $374,000 as of Sept. 21. All of this goes to InMotion’s operating expenses, which include programming, exercise, education and support for those with Parkinson’s disease. InMotion recently moved into a new location at 23905 Mercantile Road in Beachwood.
Those that wish to donate can do so at bit.ly/3lGTgqC through Oct. 1.