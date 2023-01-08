Adam Rich, the cute child actor who charmed TV audiences in the late 1970s as Nicholas Bradford on “Eight is Enough," has died. He was 54. Lt. Aimee Earl of the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office says Rich died Saturday in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles. Earl says the cause of death has not yet been determined but it was not considered to be suspicious. Rich, who was once considered “America's little brother,” had a limited acting career after the ABC comedy-drama went off the air in 1981. Rich had several run-ins with police related to drugs and alcohol.