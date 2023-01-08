Pamela Lewis Kanfer, who was a champion for education, died Jan. 7 after a long battle with cancer in her adopted home in Palm Beach, Fla. She was 72.
Kanfer, from Richfield, was a reading teacher who helped change the laws in Ohio so schools could meet the needs of dyslexic students.
She also helped start a program at Helen Arnold School in Akron to improve the teaching of reading, was a mother of four and grandmother of 15 who wanted each of her children to grow up to become their own people – with a love of Judaism – and they did, according to an email from Beth El Congregation in Akron announcing her death.
Her interest in dyslexia was sparked as she watched her son, Jaron, struggling to learn to read. She would become a certified reading specialist, tutoring hundreds of students who might otherwise have fallen through the cracks over a decades-long career at The Lippman School and in private practice, the email stated. She traveled the region as a volunteer, teaching teachers how to help students who were having trouble reading.
“Parents are usually the first ones to know and they always can sense when something’s going on,” Kanfer said in a 2015 interview, according to the email. “Teachers need to know that kids aren’t lazy. I think that’s the big line. They just say, ‘Well, this kid’s lazy, because I know he can do it.’ Or, ‘If I send him back to his desk, he’ll do it right the next time.’”
She served as treasurer of the Northern Ohio branch of the International Dyslexia Association, as well as on the Ohio Legislative Executive Committee. It was in that capacity that her colleagues and she advocated successfully in 2011 for new laws requiring schools to screen all incoming kindergartners to ensure at-risk students receive proper attention and establishing training programs to educate teachers about dyslexia.
Kanfer was born Feb. 3, 1950, in Akron to Sylvia and Allen Lewis. She graduated from Copley High School, where she was a majorette at football games. She majored in education at Miam University in Oxford, Ohio. She earned her Master of Science degree in elementary education from The University of Akron and her academic therapy certification from Southern Methodist University in Dallas. At the time of her death she was enrolled in the Ph.D. program in education at The University of Akron.
After living on a kibbutz in Israel in her early 20s, she returned to Akron and, in 1973, began teaching kindergarten and Hebrew at Hillel Academy, the Jewish day school that her mother Sylvia Lewis co-founded the prior decade.
It was one of her kindergarten students, Marcella Kanfer, who introduced her to her father, Joe Kanfer. The couple were married in 1979.
Outside of her family, the Jewish community, and her achievements as an educator, one of Kanfer’s most enduring legacies may be the role she played in the family business, GOJO Industries, advocating in the mid-1990s for a little-known product that helped kill germs on people’s hands.
At that time, the company had been selling Purell Instant Hand Sanitizer into professional environments, in particular health care. Joe Kanfer, then CEO, resisted the idea that Purell had potential in the consumer market despite Pam Kanfer fielding countless calls from family and friends who wanted a bottle for their personal use, and insisted the consumer market had legs, according to the Beth El email.
To prove her point, one weekend, she set up a card table at Mustard Seed Market & Cafe in Montrose and sold bottles in droves. After repeating the experiment at a larger regional chain with similar results, Joe Kanfer finally became convinced, committing to a major marketing effort that launched what has become a global brand.
In addition to serving as a teacher, she held posts as an educator over the years, including principal and board chair of Hillel Academy, and chair of the Hebrew High School. She was instrumental in implementing American Sign Language as an official language credit at Revere High School in Richfield and she was on the instructional staff at Neuhaus, a nonprofit dedicated to bringing the science of reading techniques developed to help teach students with dyslexia to all students with reading difficulties.
She co-chaired, with her daughter, Ketti, the Lippman Kanfer Family Foundation, which focuses on addressing poverty and education. She was a founding trustee of Lippman Kanfer Foundation for Living Torah, which facilitates applying Jewish wisdom in service of thriving Jewish life, personal well-being and a better world for all, according to its website.
Kanfer was scheduled to receive the H. Peter Burg Community Leader Award from the American Red Cross in March.
“Calm and being fulfilled with life and family best describes Pam,” said Joe Kanfer, her husband of 43 years, in the Beth El email. “She just didn’t get mad, apparently thinking that all who she came in contact with were like her kindergarten students – they could learn if treated gently.”
In addition to her husband Joe Kanfer, she is survived by her four children, Marcella Kanfer Rolnick (Josh), Mamie Kanfer Stewart (Justin), Ketti Zigdon (Donny) and Jaron Kanfer (Sara); three siblings, Randy Lewis, Danny Lewis (Laura), and Cynthia Lewis Lagdameo (Eric); 15 grandchildren, Meyer, Heshel, Lev, Pella, Syan, Briya, Benyamin, Yosef, Elie, Shalom, Pinchas, Alma, Sima, Yaakov, and Bodhi; three nieces, Hannah Lewis, Isabel Lagdameo, and Charlotte Lagdameo, and one nephew, Sam Lewis; and Kenneth Creamer.
She was preceded in death by her parents as well as her grandparents, Helen and Harry Davidson and Rose and Louis Lewis.
The funeral will take place at 2 p.m. Jan. 9 at Anshe Sfard Synagogue at 646 N. Revere Road in Bath Township.
Interment will follow at Anshe Sfard Cemetery at 310 Swartz Road in Akron.
Shiva will take place at the Kanfer residence at 4445 Everett Road in Richfield from 5 to 9 p.m. Jan. 9, jan. 10 and Jan. 11
Additional shiva observances will take place in the adult children’s communities.
Donations may be made to the Pam Kanfer Reading Specialist Fund at The Lippman School, or the Northern Ohio branch of the International Dyslexia Association.