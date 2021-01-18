David Winger and Mitchell Wasserman said COVID-19 wasn’t going to stop the Jewish National Fund from celebrating Tu BiShevat with the Cleveland Jewish community.
But, it did result in a unique iteration of the yearly event – the “Drive-By Tu BiShvat” event on Jan. 31 in the parking lot of the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood, the co-chairs said. Each registered child will receive a holiday goodie bag.
“The primary reason why we’re offering this is that we established a tradition of JNF offering this event to the public and it has gone on for 15 years,” Wasserman said. “I think people have come to expect this from us. So, we’re determined to not let COVID-19 stop us from continuing to offer this. We came up with the idea that if people can’t come to us and we can’t come to them, we could offer them a package of items related to JNF and Tu b’Shevat.”
Obviously different from previous years, Winger said one thing will remain the same: the communal fellowship.
“People look forward to it, I think,” Winger said. “It comes at a time of the year, in both the secular and Jewish calendars, where we’re sort of in limbo. And typically, especially where we live in Northeast Ohio, we’re getting into the dog days of winter. This is one of those events that breaks up the monotony. Last year was the most successful year we had and I think it’ll continue to grow as there is a need for it.”
Instead of canceling the event, JNF recognized all of the other personal sacrifices people are making right now, Wasserman said.
“It didn’t feel fair to take another thing away from the community if we could do it safely,” he said. “It is not perfect but it enabled us to preserve. Also, in a sense, Tu b’Shevat is a holiday of rebirth. We’re hoping that we will come out of this pandemic stronger and better able to take on what comes our way.”
And, according to Winger, the best part of the event, whether it’s done traditionally or socially distant, is the smile on kids’ faces.
“You can see when someone is smiling even if they have a mask on,” he said. “People always appreciate this. And the telltale sign is that so many people have already registered. Even with the social distancing, I’m still looking forward to the joy and fellowship that comes along with this celebration.”