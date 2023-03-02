The “Godfather of Shock Rock” is 75.
Alice Cooper, the Detroiter who transformed heavy metal concert performing into a new stratosphere, celebrated the three-quarter century mark Feb. 4.
The milestone will be the topic of an event at 7 p.m. March 9 at the Music Box Supper Club in downtown Cleveland, where a panel will discuss the career of Cooper and a new commemorative book, “Alice Cooper @ 75,” written by music author Gary Graff at “Cleveland Rocks, A Shock Rock Talk, Alice Cooper @ 75”.
“Nobody did stage shows, as tightly choreographed and scripted morality play as Alice Cooper,” Graff, who has interviewed Cooper at least once a year for the past 45 years, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “He gave us the rock and roll version of a stage musical. One thing that has astonished me, with respect to some of his burlesque, is his acceptance by the Friars Club. One group that you think might be repulsed by his work was the group that ‘got him’ the most.”
Graff has written two other commemorative music books in his “@75” series, including David Bowie and Elton John.
“One of the things I like about the series is that I get to pick 75 chapters for 75 aspects or moments in their career.
“I call it a ‘needledrop book.’ You can put your finger anywhere and read something that is self-contained,” Graff said.
Included in the panel at the Music Box will be music producer Jules Belkin.
Graff’s work on Cooper has been touted by Barry Gabel, vice president of marketing and sponsorship sales of Live Nation Entertainment.
“It’s beautifully put together,” Gabel, who lives in Pepper Pike, told the CJN. “The best part to me is that you can open the book to any page and learn something different about Alice and his career. If people don’t know by now, Alice literally invented the genre’. Not necessarily that he invented shock rock, but that he brought theatre and spectacle to content. What he did with his antics and production – he was the front-runner for people who made concerts a show, and not necessarily just the music.”
Graff said, “He’s really such a nice guy. He’s a very smart guy, very thoughtful, and very fan friendly. He’s in arguably the best shape of his life, at 75, even more than he was 25. He nearly killed himself with drinking and drugs. He came out the other side of this a better entertainer and a better human being. He’s a real ‘win’ story. He really learned how to separate the Alice Cooper we see on stage from the Alice Cooper of the other 22 and a half hours off stage. In some ways it’s made him even more ferocious on stage.”
Steve Mark is a freelance journalist.