This story has been updated to remove incorrect information.
Eva Fogelman, psychologist, writer, filmmaker and a pioneer in the treatment of psychological effects of the Holocaust on survivors and their descendants, will moderate a panel of second- and third-generation survivors as they explore how their lives have been impacted by the Shoah at 7 p.m. Jan. 27, which is International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Panelists include Muriel Weber and Ellen Jacob, children of Holocaust survivors in Cleveland, and Jeremy Joseph, grandchild of a Holocaust survivor. All three are board members of Kol Israel Foundation, which is sponsoring the program with National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland.
Weber, former president of Kol Israel, is the daughter of Dr. Izak and Martha Weber. Jacob, an executive board member of Kol Israel, is the daughter of Ruth and Ben Nebel. Joseph is the grandson of Leo Silberman, who was the longest-serving president of Kol Israel.
The program will also focus on NCJW’s 1985 project in which they videotaped Holocaust survivors telling their stories. Four of the tapes are used on Kol Israel’s website and in its education programs, teaching young people the lessons learned from the Shoah. The tapes are also shown in the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C.
Fogelman is the author of the Pulitzer Prize-nominated book, “Conscience and Courage: Rescuers of Jews During the Holocaust,” and co-editor of “Children During the Nazi Reign: Psychological Perspectives on the Interview Process.” She is the writer and co-producer of the award-winning documentary, “Breaking the Silence: The Generation After the Holocaust,”and co-author of “Children in the Holocaust and Its Aftermath: Historical and Psychological Studies of the Kestenberg Archive.”
To register for the event, visit bit.ly/3bHLutl. For more information, visit ncjwcleveland.org.