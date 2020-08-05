Parafill Pharmacy has partnered with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to launch Meds for Meals.
For every prescription that Parafill fills, the Beachwood-based pharmacy will donate one meal to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to support hunger relief efforts throughout Northeast Ohio. All prescriptions filled by Parafill through the end of September qualify for Meds for Meals.
Parafill, a home-delivery pharmacy launched in 2019, offers free, contactless, same-day prescription delivery. For Chris Verdi, Parafill CEO and head of pharmacy operations, partnering with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank was the natural next step in helping Northeast Ohio residents stay healthy, according to a news release.
“Our mission at Parafill is to make staying healthy simple and safe,” said Verdi in the release. “The Cleveland Food Bank fits that mission with the great work they do to provide healthy meals to our neighbors in need. We want to extend our impact into the community as much as possible, especially now that more people are facing food insecurity due to COVID-19.”
Parafill’s goal is to donate 500 meals by the end of September. Prescriptions filled for new and existing Parafill patients qualify for the Meds for Meals program. New patients can transfer prescriptions to Parafill Pharmacy by visiting parafill.com, or by calling or texting 216-260-1300.
“The Meds for Meals program has the potential to make a huge difference for individuals and families in our communities,” said Karen Pozna, director of communications and special events at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, in the release. “With our resources, we’re able to turn just one dollar into four nutritious meals.”