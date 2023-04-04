Even after board members thanked staff, police and students for their immediate action in an emergency, parents were frustrated and emotional as they spoke at the West Geauga Board of Education meeting April 3, following an incident earlier that day in which a student was arrested for having a gun in class at the high school at 13401 Chillicothe Road in Chester Township.
The 18 year old student holding the gun was taken into police custody after another student found a bullet and the student with the gun was identified to staff and the resource officer. The incident happened at 9:30 a.m.
The school was also closed April 4 due to a threat receive on Snapchat.
April M Orloski, the mother of the teen who found the bullet and alerted staff, voiced her anger that school officials put her son in danger more than once, and even left the gun holder in the class room with other students while verifying information from the informant.
Orloski, a 10-year resident of Chester Township, had many questions after pointing out that her son did what he was supposed to do in finding and reporting the bullet halfway through the first period to the office and the school resource officer, but he was sent back to class, where the gun holder still sat in his seat. She said when he returned to class, he was questioned by his teacher about his absence.
“He informed his teacher why he was gone for so long, and the entire class, including the student with the gun overheard, making my child a target,” Orloskli said. “My son was then hauled back out of class again to answer more questions and then again sent back to class. The shelter-in-place did not occur until halfway through the third period, almost two complete periods later,” she told the board.
“Why was my child sent back to class after finding a bullet, making him a target,” she asked.
Orloski asked why the school resource officer did not adhere to the most basic of protocol by contaminating the evidence in handling the bullet without gloves.
“Why was the shelter-in-place not enacted until halfway through third period, which I did hear a reply that it was not to cause panic, but I assure you, teens with cell phones already knew what was happening by third period,” Orloski said. “What if the student with the gun had an accomplice who was not in that classroom and was notified of my son’s discovery?
“Most concerning of all, what did the school district do to protect my child today? My child protected the other students, but what did you do to protect my child today? Was it because they thought somebody else was looking out for him, because it wasn’t you?”
Amanda Eiermann, a Chester Township resident for 22 years, then addressed the board.
Through tears, she began by thanking students who were brave in the situation, first responders, the community and staff that took swift action, and said their courage did not go unnoticed.
“You are a hero in the eyes of many,” Eiermann said. “Your swift action to prevent a potentially tragic situation from occurring...your quick response saved our children today,” she cried.
“West Geauga is my Alma Mater and my father’s. Our family history goes wide and deep in this town. I returned to Chesterland to start a family. My child will be starting at west in the fall. A third generation. It pains me that children nowadays no longer feel safe at school, in our community, and across the country. Our reality is there are school shootings and casualties weekly and even daily. Today, I hope that changes. We cannot sit back and not change.”
Eiermann called on the school board and administrators to demand and enact changes to keep children safe. She suggested additional protection in the form of metal detectors and having a school resource officer in every building. She suggested working with local agencies to promote proper and responsible gun ownership.
“Theres so much we can do as a township to protect vulnerable children and teachers, we just have to act,” she said. “The days sending of thoughts and prayers one day and forgetting about it the next day are over for us. Our children rely on us as parents and community members for their safety. I cannot spend the next 18 years until my children are out of the house worrying if the hugs and the ‘I loves you’s’ I gave them that morning were the last. I have just one voice, but when we stand together, we are powerful.”
After the women spoke, the board resumed its meeting and passed all issues, most having to do with fiscal appropriations and staff, and the marching band going to Disney World in March 2024. President Kathy Leavenworth, vice president Ben Kotowski and board members William Beers, Mary-Michelle Coleman Walsh and Christina Sherwood voted in favor of all the issues.
As the business of the meeting was nearing its close and Superintendent Richard Markwardt was asked to give a report, he said he wasn’t prepared, in light of the day’s events.
Markwadt, a former superintendent of the Beachwood schools, publicly thanked and acknowledged the work of the high school staff administrators, law enforcement and school security, the central office and employees, and all who helped to identify and isolate the threat to the high school.
“The group to whom I owe the greatest sense of gratitude is local law enforcement, for the speed in which they responded and their support in our buildings throughout the day,” he said. “That’s not to minimize the students who were exemplary. I couldn’t have asked for more cooperation and calmness from our students.”
The board then discussed completing a safety assessment for the day’s events, saying they do them also periodically and also have a school safety plan that addresses many issues that can confront students.
“Learning should be in a safe environment and the board is committed to the safety of our students, and we have been in discussion with local law enforcement to improve the safety plan we have,” Markwardt said.
He said in light of the pending investigation, he could not go into detail about the incident, but that they expected to come up with more ways to improve school safety.
“In any situation, no matter how well it goes, you look at it and poke holes, and see if there are things you can do better,” Markwardt said. “We will certainly be doing it,.”