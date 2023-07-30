Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike and Cory United Methodist Church in Cleveland held their joint Jammin’ in July event July 9 in the synagogue’s community hall. Attendees participated in a Motown trivia contest, with teams consisting of both Cory and Park congregants at each table. Attendees heard performances from the Terrance Robinson and Friends band. Ice cream and other snacks were served.

