Park Synagogue’s Park Day Camp will return to its Pepper Pike campus for summer 2022 sessions.
Planning to offer two eight-week options, the camp is geared toward campers entering pre-kindergarten through sixth grade. The camp will be held from June 13 through Aug. 5.
“We were incredibly sad we weren’t able to offer camp the past two summers due to COVID-19, but with the advancements in science, including vaccines for our youngest campers, we are excited to welcome everyone back this summer,” camp director Mike Rubin, who has lead the camp for over 25 years, said in a news release. “While camp may look a little different this year, it will be an exciting time to be back at Park Day Camp, with many of our beloved counselors and staff, such as myself, assistant director Joel Klein, Debbie Friedman, Shelby Goldstein, Lee Millstone, and more, as well as the activities, camaraderie and feeling of being part of the Park Day Camp family that our campers have missed the past few summers.”
According to Park Synagogue Executive Director Stuart Deicher, air-conditioned classrooms and bathrooms inside the building will be accessible to campers, as well as the campus’ private, outdoor pool, a grassy field for sports and the Wain Pavilion in the event of high sun or rainy weather. Camp staff will also continue to collaborate with medical experts and synagogue leadership to safeguard the health and well-being of campers, staff and the community.
“All features of our camp including daily hot kosher lunches and snacks will be enjoyed by our campers each day,” Deicher said in the release. “Park Synagogue is currently undergoing an expansion of our campus, which will benefit Park Day Camp this summer and for many summers to come.”
Senior Rabbi Joshua Skoff said in the release, “Park Day Camp will be back better than ever this summer. For over 75 years, children have looked forward to a fun-filled summer of activities and good times with their friends at Park Day Camp. A summer of swimming, sports, crafts, music, hot kosher lunches and weekly Shabbat celebrations have been enjoyed by thousands of campers and have become a summer ritual for all these years. We are thrilled to welcome Park Day Camp back for the summer of 2022.”
According to the release, this year’s fees will be frozen at the same rates offered in 2019, and families will receive a $50 referral bonus for families they encourage to register.
Costs, additional information and registration details can be found at parksynagogue.org/park-day-camp.