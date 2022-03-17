Cleveland developer My Place Group has submitted plans to transform a former DoubleTree hotel complex at 3663 Park East Drive in Beachwood into a $125 million mixed-use development that will bring 50 to 150 full-time jobs to the city.
Chad Kertesz, founder and CEO of My Place Group, is seeking tax incentive financing and/or a property tax abatement for the project.
“Our development will provide a mixed-use, multi-family development consistent with adjacent new multi-family projects, including the Astor and 3800 Park East,” Kertesz, wrote Beachwood City Council in a Feb. 28 letter introducing the project. “The proposed use of the property is a mixed-use development including local retail shops and commercial services, restaurants, offices, and multi-family.”
Kertesz’s plan is to demolish the existing hotel, drop-off and conference center.
A building housing 181 luxury apartments units would replace the hotel.
In addition, the plans call for “a new mixed-use building that will include approximately 27,606 (gross square feet) of office space and 151 new apartment units above approximately 35,935 (gross square feet) of ground floor destination retail space,” Kertesz wrote.
[ The Hiatus in Beachwood plans for May 2022 opening ]
Kertesz’s letter accompanied a submission package with illustrations, maps and conceptual design for consideration by Beachwood’s planning and zoning commission prepared by Vocon of Cleveland.
“The perimeter of the building will be designed to maintain fire access around the entire site, with carefully curated plaza and landscaped environments at the base of the building where the public will engage with the building. Multiple locations at the ground floor will provide breezeway access into the courtyard, creating a permeable exterior ring of retail and residential uses,” Kertesz wrote city council. “Nestled in the center of the development will sit a courtyard plaza that will provide retail tenants extended exterior space, public green spaces, retail kiosks, and amenities serving as the heart of the development. On the south side of the renovated luxury apartments will be a private amenity pool deck that will include a lap pool, relaxation pool and spa, fire pits, outdoor cooking areas, and cabanas creating an oasis for the residents of the entire development.
“The surface parking that is planned to remain but will be augmented by a valet parking building at the southeast corner of the site. Vehicle lifts will be utilized within the building to provide up to (4) car spaces for every (1) surface space, thereby providing the development with sufficient parking. We have engaged a parking consultant to help us confirm adequate parking, especially considering that much of the parking will be ‘shared’ (i.e. residential at night and office/retail during the day).”
[ COhatch opens coworking space at Beachwood Place ]
Kertesz wrote that the area is saturated with hotels.
“The need for larger conference space in the area has also dwindled with the relocation of many major conferences to the downtown hotels and conference center,” he wrote. “Continuing to operate a 404-room hotel and conference center in this area is not viable. Instead, the proposed development is a cutting-edge, innovative way to incorporate mixed-use elements on an underutilized property in an area that has clear and presented demand for such uses.“
My Place Group will need rezoning, site plan approval and a revised zoning map with text amendment in order to build the project.
In introducing the concept, Kertesz wrote, “We propose taking a hotel, which considering the new hotels near Pinecrest and convention facilities downtown, is no longer a viable long-term use, and redeveloping it into a beating heart for the Park East area. We will provide food, housing, services and amenities to the Park East/Chagrin/Richmond corridor. We believe our plan will help stabilize the adjacent properties, become a catalyst for adjacent investment, and ensure the Park East corridor’s strong future.”
[ Beachwood council OKs job creation incentive grant for GE Current ]
This is a developing story.