Park Preschool at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike has decided to delay its physical opening.
An email from Executive Director Stuart Deicher, preschool director Marilyn Zaas and executive education consultant Anne Sportas cited guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ohio Department of Health, Cuyahoga County Board of Health and the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Service.
Local medical experts were also consulted.
“This decision, while not an easy one, was made to safeguard the health and well-being of our children and staff,” the email said. “This is and always will be our highest priority. Our goal will be to open up our classrooms as soon as we deem it safe to do so.”
In the interim, an online curriculum to enable children to be engaged and connected to Park Preschool is being planned. Programming details will be provided to families no later than Aug. 14.