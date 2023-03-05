Park Synagogue sisterhood held a tribute program and luncheon Feb. 14 dedicated to the memory of Annabelle Weiss, a longtime Yiddish teacher, at the synagogue. There was a klezmer performance by Bert Stratton, Steven Greenman and Alan Douglass of the Yiddishe Cup Trio. Susan Reis, Weiss’ daughter, and Rita Weintraub paid tribute to Weiss, who died Nov. 9, 2021. She taught Yiddish for the sisterhood for over a decade.
Park sisterhood holds Weiss tribute program, luncheon
