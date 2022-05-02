Park Synagogue’s 29th annual University Day will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon May 11 on Zoom.
The morning of learning will feature David Frey, professor of history and director of the Center for Holocaust & Genocide Studies at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, presenting “The Ritchie Boys Who Helped Win WW II and Shape the Cold War World.” Many of the Ritchie Boys, trained to be U.S. Army intelligence field soldiers at Camp Ritchie, were recent Jewish immigrants from Europe who spoke German and were able to listen to and understand what the enemy was saying and planning
James Pasch, Anti-Defamation League regional director in Cleveland, will also speak about “Anti-Semitism from Our Virtual World to Our Schools: How to Combat It.”
Cost for University Day is $5 for Park Synagogue members and $10 for guests. Prepaid registration is required by May 9 at parksynagogue.org.
For questions, contact Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org or 216-371-2244, ext. 122.
University Day is sponsored by Park Senior Adults, with support from the Ida & Herman Weinberg University Day Fund.