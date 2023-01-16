The Rev. Gregory Kendrick Jr., pastor of Cory United Methodist Church in Cleveland, and Rabbi Joshua Skoff of Park Synagogue, link arms to sing “We Shall Overcome” alongside each congregation’s choirs and members in the crowd at a joint interfaith service Jan. 15 at the church in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood.
Park Synagogue and Cory United Methodist Church held a joint interfaith service in commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day Jan. 15 at the church in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood.
The interfaith service was led by Park Synagogue Senior Rabbi Joshua Skoff and Cory UMC’s the Rev. Gregory Kendrick Jr., with both sermons exploring one’s responsibility to extend their good works outside of their house of worship and to uplift their communities in the process. The church at 1117 E. 105th St. is the former home of the then-Cleveland Jewish Center, Park Synagogue’s predecessor congregation.
Following the service, attendees were able to participate in service projects that would directly benefit the Glenville community, including making bagged lunches for a senior apartment building, decorating and writing cards of encouragement, and packing personal care kits for residents of the nearby Eliza Bryant Village on Cedar Avenue.
Attendees also heard performances from both choirs.
Rabbi Joshua Skoff of Park Synagogue delivers a reflective sermon about holiness and how someone doesn’t need to be in a church or synagogue to participate in faith-led good works Jan. 15 at an interfaith service at Cory United Methodist Church in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood.
During his sermon, Skoff addressed the importance of location and how location tends to factor into how close people feel to their faith, adding that many historical synagogues and temples were built with location in mind for that reason. He explained while the location may seem important, synagogues and churches should not be the only place where worship and good works take place.
“I want you to come to church and I want you to come to synagogue, but I don’t want you to hide in church or in synagogue,” Skoff said, adding that “we can’t simply show up and be good in church and synagogue and it, therefore, excuses us for the rest of the week and for the world outside.”
Skoff said that while many of King’s speeches may have been delivered in religious settings like Cory UMC, he often continued his work in communities. He said synagogues and churches are good places to feel connected to faith, but one can simply feel that connectedness within themselves too.
“We remember today Dr. King as a man who made himself into a holy habitation and in whom God dwelled,” Skoff said. “... It’s not a question of space, it’s a question of character. It means you are the place. The place doesn’t make you, you are the place. You are the holy place if you make yourself that way. You are the temple. God dwells in you, but that is our responsibility to make ourselves into a holy habitation.”
In Kendrick’s sermon, he explored each individual’s responsibility to help heal the world, but that begins in one’s heart, peace and community. He said King believed God had the desire to see the world returned to its ideal state, and that the work lies in the hands of those willing to take up the task.
“What kept the fight in (King) was the belief that he was the hands and feet and God empowered him to do this work,” Kendrick said. “And not him alone – everyone who believed that the work of equality, equity and civil rights. He saw in this verse a description of God and how he empowers us every day to conserve and transform the world.”
Kendrick said while each person on earth is a different race or practices a different religion, we all have a responsibility to learn how to live alongside each other in peace. Welcoming members from both communities to participate in singing “We Shall Overcome” together and linking arms, Kendrick ended the service by explaining the importance of connection and collaboration across differences.
“I hope we can carry the same spirit of linking together as we move forward in the work of fighting against injustice, moving to a place of a great world house that is able to journey together,” he said.