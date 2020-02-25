IMG_4742.JPG

The Rev. Gregory Kendrick, interim Cory United Methodist Church Pastor, with Rabbi Sharon Marcus and Rabbi Joshua Skoff of Park Synagogue.

 Submitted Photo

More than 100 people from Park Synagogue, Cory United Methodist Church and the community gathered on Feb. 9 at Park Synagogue Main in Cleveland Heights for a discussion, “Real Talk: Racism & Anti-Semitism.”

Attendees were divided into 11 facilitator-led groups to discuss questions pertaining to experiences with racism and anti-Semitism.

After group conversations, the program ended with ideas from each group about what the two congregations can do to help combat and reduce racism and anti-Semitism in our community.

Heather Steranka, a certified diversity consultant, served as moderator, while clergy from both congregations took part by welcoming and closing with messages.

