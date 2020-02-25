More than 100 people from Park Synagogue, Cory United Methodist Church and the community gathered on Feb. 9 at Park Synagogue Main in Cleveland Heights for a discussion, “Real Talk: Racism & Anti-Semitism.”
Attendees were divided into 11 facilitator-led groups to discuss questions pertaining to experiences with racism and anti-Semitism.
After group conversations, the program ended with ideas from each group about what the two congregations can do to help combat and reduce racism and anti-Semitism in our community.
Heather Steranka, a certified diversity consultant, served as moderator, while clergy from both congregations took part by welcoming and closing with messages.