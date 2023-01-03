Park Synagogue and Cory United Methodist Church will host Martin Luther King Jr. Day interfaith commemoration at 10 a.m. Jan. 15 at the church at 1117 E. 105th St. in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood.
The interfaith service will be led by Park Synagogue Senior Rabbi Joshua Skoff and Cory United Methodist Church’s the Rev. Kendrick Jr. Attendees will hear interfaith prayers, messages and music provided by the choirs of both congregations. The church, which previous housed Park Synagogue’s congregation in the then-Cleveland Jewish Center, also once hosted the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Following the service, attendees can participate in hands-on projects to help those in need in the Glenville community. Participants are needed to help make bag lunches for a senior apartment building, to decorate and write cards of encouragement, and to pack personal care kits for residents of the Eliza Bryant Village.
Community members of all ages are invited to attend. RSVPs are suggested through Park Synagogue’s website, parksynagogue.org, or by contact Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org or 216-371-2244, ext. 122.