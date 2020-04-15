Think variety show. Think tzedakah. Think telethon.
Rabbi Joshua Skoff already has.
The senior rabbi at Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike will host an all-day Zoom event at which members of Park Synagogue will daven, perform, study, laugh and exercise together in order to raise funds to buy personal protective equipment for health care workers and food staples for those in need.
“One-hundred percent of funds received will purchase PPE (gloves, masks, gowns) for local health care workers and food staples for those in need,” Park Synagogue’s website states in the announcement of “The Park Telethon! 10 hours of making a difference.” The event takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. April 19.
“This is a totally unique thing in this period,” Skoff told the Cleveland Jewish News. “We want to find a way to help those on the front lines.”
Skoff said Zoom has offered a way to maintain bonds during the stay-at-home order and social distancing required to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s provided a great deal of connectedness through our community,” he said of Zoom. “The seders worked very well.”
He said he thought of the idea to fill a need.
“I just felt that we needed to do some active tzedakah,” he said. “I am bringing together talent from within the congregation. First of all, just in terms of sheer entertainment I think they’ll enjoy it.”
The event will feature cooking demonstrations, sing-a-longs, exercise classes, yoga, current event discussions, Yiddish classes. The full schedule will be available April 17, Skoff said.
One of the benefits of attending the telethon Skoff foresees is for members at Park to learn about each other.
“The most interesting group of people are the people you overlook,” he said.